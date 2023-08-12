For much of Soldiers Reunion week, spectators will be able to walk around downtown carrying alcoholic drinks purchased from local businesses.

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said that drinking in public in specified areas of downtown is allowed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. between Monday and Saturday as part of the city’s social district.

He said the district will operate under that schedule during reunion week with the exception of Thursday, the day of the parade.

“The district includes sidewalks along A Street from Bost Avenue to College Avenue, First Street from Bost Avenue to College Avenue, Second Street from Main Avenue to College Avenue, Ashe Avenue from A Street to First Street, Main Avenue from A Street to 2nd Street, and College Avenue from A Street to 3rd Street,” according to the city’s website.

Signs posted around downtown mark the limits for the social district. Only drinks purchased from participating local businesses which serve the alcohol in cups with special labels are allowed.