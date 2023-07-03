Odin Famiglietti was indignant as he stood outside the gates of Newton’s splash pad.

“(This) pool, I’m never going to,” the 6-year-old boy from Newton said as he gestured at the pool located behind the splash pad.

“Why not?” Odin’s mother Victoria Famiglietti asked. The boy replied: “Cause it’s never opening.”

The Famigliettis moved to Newton less than two years ago to a home within walking distance of the recreation center. The proximity to that amenity was a big part of what drew them to that location. Things have not worked out as they hoped.

For the last few years, the Famigliettis and other families in Newton have been on the outside looking in when it comes to the pool and splash pad.

This is the fourth year the pool has been closed. The splash pad has been closed since the end of the 2021 season, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

Frick said a lack of lifeguards was an issue in previous years. He said the city has been able to hire lifeguards this year, unlike last year. Now, the scarcity of essential parts is a factor in the closings.

“The city has been working with the original manufacturers, as well as outside manufacturers and vendors, to obtain parts and/or find alternate solutions that will allow us to safely open both facilities this summer,” Frick said. “We appreciate the patience of everyone who looks forward to visiting the Newton swimming pool and splash pad, and city staff are working to open both amenities as quickly as possible.”

While Frick said they hope to have the pool and splash pad open this summer, an exact timeframe for when that will happen remains elusive.

“I can’t give a specific timeline because opening is dependent on having parts we’ve been unable to obtain or find workarounds for,” Frick said.

The delays have caused a great deal of frustration among parents, some of whom said they have to take their children to other splash pads in the area even though they live in Newton.

The high visibility of the pool and splash pad in downtown adds to the frustration. “It’s like they’re dangling toys in front of kids, basically,” Raven Puentes said. “Every time I drive by, my child’s like, ‘Oh, I want to go there,’ but we can’t.”

Joe Famiglietti, Odin’s father, said it was important to have amenities such as the pool and splash pad so that children could enjoy living in Newton. “What are you going to leave to the next generation?” he asked. “These kids have to grow up to love this place, as well.”

Parents also said they found the city has not been transparent when they have asked about the status of the amenities.

“It’s been two weeks for the last two years,” Victoria Famiglietti said, adding, “I think it would help calm the masses if we understood the issue, but we’re getting told, ‘Two weeks,’ and then they hang up. We’re getting told, ‘We’re waiting on a part,’ and then they hang up. There’s no explanation for the frustrations that they’re putting us through.”

Victoria Famiglietti said at one point she heard they were waiting on grates for the pool.

Joe Famiglietti was adamant that parents and people in the community should come to support the pool when it reopens. But he says the delays and poor communication have disillusioned residents. “This is a beautiful place, and we want to keep it a beautiful place, but they have to do their part, and that’s really where the frustrations are coming from,” he said.