The Newton City Council is set to hold a public hearing on a rezoning request for a 265-home development off N.C. Highway 16 on Tuesday.

Prestige Corporate Development is seeking to rezone nearly 84 acres of land from manufacturing zoning classifications to planned development to allow for the construction of the residential development known as Kaylor Ridge, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

The land is located off N.C. Highway 16 and also connects to Mt. Olive Church Road from Nelson Drive.

The company previously submitted plans for the project last year. However, public hearings on those plans were called off twice, much to the frustration of more than a dozen neighboring residents who showed up to voice concerns.

The latest plans differ from the previous ones. While the 2022 plans called for 410 homes, the plans that will go before the council Tuesday feature 265 single-family homes, according to the agenda packet.

The Newton Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the council approve the rezoning, according to the agenda packet.

If the council approves the rezoning to planned development, the developer would be required to abide by the specifications of the planned development agreement.

The council meeting starts at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall located at 401 N. Main Ave.