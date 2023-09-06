The Newton City Council approved a 265-home development called Kaylor Ridge in a 5-1 vote on Tuesday. Council member Beverly Danner was the only person to vote against the approval.

The hearing has been on the council's agenda twice before. It was removed each time because the developers asked to withdraw. The first time was July 2022, the second was September 2022.

The latest plans put forth in Prestige Corporate Development’s rezoning request are for a development about half the size of the original, spanning 84 acres and 265 homes. The original development site was 135 acres and would have built 410 single family homes. The Newton Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend council approval for the new set of plans.

The land is off N.C. 16 and connects to Mt. Olive Church Road from Nelson Drive.

Council member Danner asked about the price range of the homes. Land Acquisition and Entitlements Manager for Prestige Corporate Development Alex Bonda said the homes will range from about $390,000 to $500,000. Danner asked if housing in that price range fits the city’s plans for East Side.

“We are in a housing shortage,” said Newton Planning Director Randy Williams. “We cannot control price range of housing.” Williams added that the pricing is consistent with local market prices.

Danner acknowledged a housing shortage but asked whether the pricing fits the demographics of the area. Williams said the city needs all variety of housing options.

“If you want to limit a type of housing to one particular area, we don’t feel that’s really appropriate. We need the diversity of different housing markets (and) different kinds of prices along separate areas of the city,” Williams said.

Danner agreed, and said, “I think I need to educate myself more on the goals of the East Side Annexation plan.” She added she would like to see more affordable homes in that area for low-income families.

There were around 50 people in the room, filling almost every seat. Seven spoke against approving the development.

Each person who spoke called the price range unaffordable. Some were also disgruntled that less of the surrounding homeowners were notified of this meeting compared to last time. Prestige Corporate Development President Steven Bailey said that 93 letters were sent. Baily said fewer were sent because this proposal is smaller than the last.

Jeremy Gilley, a nearby homeowner, said he is disappointed that the city has only done the bare minimum, using the 93 letters sent out as an example.

“The entire ecosystem of Newton is going to be affected by this. I understand we need the growth, and I’m all for it, but we need to stop being greeted with the bare minimum. Our taxes keep going up, our services are being reduced constantly, and it’s just getting old,” Gilley said.

Gilley said the sidewalk on Spencer Street is falling apart and that Nelson Drive would need work to match the development. “There’s just so much work that needs to be done before pushing this forward,” Gilley said. “I’m not necessarily against the development. I just want to see things worked out beforehand.”

Gilley also said he was displeased by the city’s lack of communication. Council member Jerry Hodge acknowledged this and said there is opportunity for discussion and solutions so that everyone has a voice in the process.

“This is not the last time these conversations will take place,” Hodge said. “It’s throughout Newton, there are opportunities as developments are proposed … so we need to do it the right way.”

Another speaker, Michael McRee, was displeased by the price range. McRee said that many people live paycheck-to-paycheck and struggle to raise $1,000 in emergencies.

McRee also said the name of the development was a slap in the face for his family, which has a long history on the land. Situated just outside the development site, McRee’s old family home sits on land that was passed down through several generations. McCree said both his father and grandfather were born in that home, and that the family once had about 200 acres of farmland.

“I’m asking Prestige Corporations to change the name to something with McCree in it,” McRee said. “The Kaylors had nothing to do with it except building the furniture plant. It’s almost an insult (because my) family was there in 1882.” McRee added that his second cousin still owns the home.

Donna White submitted a petition against the project. There are more than 200 names on it including residents in surrounding areas because they will also be affected, she said.

Mayor Eddie Haupt was absent for the vote. City attorney John Cilley recused himself because he owns property near the development. Newton attorney Robert Grant acted in Cilley’s place during the Kaylor Ridge discussion.