Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt has filed for reelection, creating a three-candidate race for mayor in the upcoming fall elections.

Haupt is seeking his second term in office. His competition includes Councilman Jerry Hodge and businessman Jeff Allen. Haupt filed for reelection just days before the end of the filing period in Catawba County. Filing officially ends at noon on Friday.

Residents of Newton are also guaranteed to get a new member of the city council since Hodge chose to run for mayor rather than seek another term on the council.

Newcomers Matthew Farley and Luther Ray are seeking election to the city council while Councilman Jody Dixon has filed for another term. Councilwoman Beverly Danner, who is also up for reelection, had not filed as of Tuesday.

The races with the most candidates so far are in Maiden. The town will be electing a mayor and all but one member of their city council this year.

Six candidates had filed to run for the three council seats coming up for election this year — incumbents Beth Poovey Rudisill, Holly Crafton-Lay and Bob Sigmon as well as challengers Danny Lee Kiser, Fore Rembert and Jesse Thomas.

Maiden Mayor Max Bumgarner has filed to run again and was facing no opposition as of Tuesday.

In addition to the elections for mayor and the three city council seats, voters in Maiden will also be voting on the seat that was vacated late last year when Danny Hipps resigned.

Shortly after Hipps’ resignation, the Maiden Town Council voted to appoint Ronnie Williams to the vacant seat. Williams, a former councilman who lost his seat in the last election, is now running as the incumbent against Richard Fox.

In the town of Long View, the only competitive race so far is between incumbent Randall Mays and Genita Hill for the Ward 1 seat. Incumbent Alderman Allen Bumgarner has filed to run again.

Tim Hertzel filed to run for the seat left vacant by the death of Alderman David Elder. Long View Town Manager James Cozart said the council has decided not to fill Elder’s seat prior to the election.

Town of Catawba Mayor Donald “Duck” Robinson is running for reelection against challenger Shannon Dishman. Donnie Allen and Carroll Yount, the two incumbent members of the Catawba Town Council up for election this year, are running again.

One incumbent in the city of Claremont, M. Dale Sherrill, had filed to run again while challengers Brittany Brown and Gary Sigmon are running for seats on the board. Lee Miller and Chris Reese, the other incumbents up for election in Claremont, had not filed as of Tuesday.

All three incumbents up for election in Conover — Joie Fulbright, Bruce Eckard and Jim Green — have filed for election without opposition so far.

In Hickory, Councilman Tony Wood and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams are running again. As of Tuesday, no one has filed to oppose Wood or Williams. Councilman Danny Seaver, the longest-serving member of the Hickory City Council, is facing a challenge from Daria Jackson for another term.

Councilman Anthony Freeman, who was appointed in February to fill the seat left by the resignation of David Williams, is running to finish out Williams’ unexpired term. He was the only candidate running for that seat as of Tuesday.

There are four candidates running for the town council in Brookford: incumbents Sue Noblitt and Bill McGregor and non-incumbents James Weaver and Dallas McKinney.