The town of Long View has announced a new town manager.

James Cozart, who has been the interim town manager since April 18, will be sworn in as town manager at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the town.

Cozart took over after the former town manager Danny Hipps left the position.

As interim town manager, Cozart received a salary of $84,638.82. His new salary will be $107,120. Hipps was making $103,000, the town’s Public Information Officer Heather Minor, said in an email.

Prior to stepping into management, Cozart served in the town’s finance department since his employment in July of 2002. Cozart started off as the accounts payable technician. After two years, he was promoted to finance director, where he managed the town’s finances for the last 19 years, the release said.

Cozart obtained his North Carolina Certified Finance Officer certificate, as well as his Certified Municipal Administration Certificate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cozart takes continuing education classes as often as possible at the university, the release said.

Cozart has been a resident of the town for 23 years, giving him perspective as a citizen. When Cozart is not fulfilling his duties at town hall, he is serving in various areas at his church, alongside his wife, Kimberly, the release said.