Local governments across the Catawba Valley will be closed for Labor Day. Parks and other recreational facilities will remain open.

Hickory city government offices will be closed on Monday. Hickory offices will reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the city.

Hickory’s Solid Waste Division and its collection services will operate on a normal schedule on Labor Day, the release said.

The Hickory Public Library System, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed on Monday, the release said.

The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices and all city recreation centers will be closed on Monday. Parks are open daily, the release said.

Catawba County

Catawba County government offices will be closed on Monday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the county.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Catawba County Justice Center’s Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, the release said.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day, the release said.

The Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens libraries will be closed on Monday, the release said.

The Blackburn Landfill and the convenience center on Rocky Ford Road will be open. The other four solid waste convenience centers (Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford) are closed on Mondays, the release said.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter is closed on Mondays, the release said.

U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Monday, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Nonessential federal government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Other Catawba County cities, towns

Newton city offices will be closed on Monday. Trash collection will continue on a normal schedule, according to the city’s website.

Conover city offices will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Long View town offices will be closed on Monday, Long View Public Information Officer Heather Minor said.

Maiden town offices will be closed on Monday, according to the town’s website.

Claremont city offices will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The town of Catawba government offices will be closed, according to Catawba Town Manager Danny Hipps.

Brookford town offices will be closed on Monday, according to Brookford Police Chief William Armstrong.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County offices will be closed Monday. County offices will reopen Tuesday, according to a news release from the county.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Alexander County

Alexander County government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed on Monday, according to the town’s website.

Iredell County

Iredell County government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the county’s website.

Statesville city offices will be closed on Monday, according to a news release from the city.

There will be no garbage collection on Monday. Some of the week’s garbage schedule will be delayed. Monday trash will be collected on Tuesday in residential areas. Tuesday trash will be collected on Wednesday, as well as trash typically collected on Wednesdays. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on a normal schedule, according to the release.

Commercial trash that is typically collected on Mondays and Tuesdays will be collected on Tuesday. All other routes will be a typical schedule, according to the release.

There will only be one Statesville City Council meeting in September. That meeting will be held on Sept. 18, according to the release.

The Statesville Fitness & Activity Center, including the administrative offices, will be closed on Monday, according to the release.

The Statesville Leisure Pool will be open on Monday for two swim sessions. The first session will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second session will be 4-8 p.m. Each session has a maximum of 250 patrons. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release.

The splash pad at the Bentley Community Center will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the release.

Mooresville town offices and facilities will be closed on Monday. Residential sanitation and recycling customers will see a one-day delay in collection all week due to the holiday, according to the town’s website.

Troutman town offices will be closed on Monday, Troutman Town Clerk Kimberly Davis said.