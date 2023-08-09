In my early years the 1950s and 1960s, I distinctly remember riding with my father on Sunday afternoon to get the Sunday paper at Hutto’s Grocery in Viewmont. My parents knew most of the people along the 8 miles of N.C. Highway 127 leading to this store.

He often commented that sooner or later people would learn about all the attributes of living in the Catawba Valley and begin to crowd old-time residents.

Today, the livability of our area is not a well-kept secret. People from many areas of the United States are choosing to move from crowded and less ideal weather areas to North Carolina.

A review of demographic predictions from local, state, and federal sources shows a 30% or more increase in North Carolina population by 2050. The most telling demographic deals with the huge percentage growth in senior population. The projection is seniors will increase to 64% of total population because of in-migration and increased longevity. Larger cities and contiguous areas are gaining all ages; rural counties will see much less growth in younger ages as migration of predominantly the 65-plus age group which will offset the loss of post-millennials and their offspring.

Cost of housing and availability of housing is now a significant concern. New residential construction to meet in-migration demands is evident to even my untrained eye. Apartments, large senior living developments, and lower cost housing appear to be the norm even as post-millennials are migrating out to chase the opportunities in other areas of North Carolina and elsewhere.

Population Projections and the Rise in Senior Population

State demographers are predicting a significant rise in populations with senior migration as a major impact on population. Latest population projections indicate that North Carolina will reach 14 million people by 2050 — adding 3.5 million people from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2050 (a more than 30% increase).

North Carolina’s future population will skew older than today. Over 100,000 North Carolinians have turned 65 every year and this trend will continue well into the future. As a result, the older adult population will grow at double the rate of the general population. By 2029, one in five North Carolinians will be at least 65 years old.

The median age is predicted to rise from 39 in 2021 to 42 by 2050 (compared to 35 in 2000). As a result of an aging population and lower fertility rates than the early 2000s, North Carolina’s population growth will increasingly depend on net migration for population growth because deaths will eventually exceed births. By the 2040s all of our growth will be derived from net migration if current trends continue. The exception will be urban areas such as Wake and Mecklenburg counties and close contiguous areas. The percent population change for the 65-plus age group from 2021 to 2050 will be 64%. The 0-17 age group will grow 24%. Notice that the whole growth percentage of 32% is about half the growth percentage of the 65-plus age group.

Area Growth

According to the NC Office of State Budget and Management, the population increase for Catawba County is higher than surrounding counties with a predicted increase of about 38,000 in 2050 from the 155,000 today. Alexander, Caldwell, Wilkes, and Burke counties show static growth or loss in numbers except for the senior population. Iredell County is predicted to almost double in size and Lincoln County’s increase will be about 50 percent. The proximity to Charlotte is an important factor in growth. As the distance from Charlotte increases, population upturns decrease.

Awareness in Changed Demographics

Even though balanced growth by age is seen more in the proximate urban areas, we cannot forget even with marginal growth or loss in the next decades does not clarify the size of age differentials. In other words, places like Alexander, Caldwell, Wilkes, and Burke counties will have significantly fewer young people and more old people.

Theories say the projected North Carolina senior citizen population increase is related to reduced cost of living, greater longevity, the climate, and less congestion. Joseph Coughlin, director of the MIT Age Lab says that there is roughly a 50% chance that Americans who are 65 years old today will make it to 85, a third of their adult life. Seniors in our area will mirror nationally identified needs — medical care, transportation, enough money to live longer, less expensive leisure and social activities, and support groups to replace intergenerational support.

Medical Care for Seniors

One of the greatest concerns for senior citizens is availability of health services. As a senior citizen, I hear my peers lament about two-month wait times for specialized medical care. Travel to Winston-Salem, Charlotte, or the Raleigh area is often required to find specialized medical care in a timely manner. Other infrastructure will be needed for managed growth, but newly arrived senior citizens will overextend a delivery system of medical assistance, nursing homes, other facilities, etc. already overloaded. New medical facilities, nursing homes, and doctors should be an emphasis on decision makers with emphasis on geriatric care specialists and tax incentives to medical practices choosing the surrounding counties.

Transportation

Getting the legions of old people where they need to go will be important. Public transportation needs such as Greenway Transportation will grow. Adequate roads to move the increasing population of seniors is essential. New road construction such as the U.S. Highway 321 and N.C. Highway 127 project will improve transportation flow but will not address the congestion on secondary roads impacted by new construction.

Infrastructure

The higher percentage of seniors moving to the area does not change the need for all infrastructure development. Continued emphasis on clean water and solid waste facilities to address particularly the lack of sewer contiguous to the lake in some counties should be a priority. The overwhelmed infrastructure situation in places like Wake provide a cautionary tale for approval of new residential development before addressing already existing needs. Providing infrastructure to new developments may put services to existing housing further down priority lists.

Parks, Recreation, Seniors

The City of Hickory has done an admirable job of providing new walkways throughout the city, construction of new parks, and improvements to existing facilities through their bond program. Anticipated increased use of parks by senior citizens should influence consideration of additional regional parks in the Catawba Valley.

Senior programs in some Catawba Valley counties operate out of church facilities. As the senior population grows, strategic plans for all counties must look at how the needs of senior citizens are best met. Existing groups such as the Western Piedmont Council of Governments and various senior centers are aware of the coming needs if state demographers are correct. At some point, identification of resources to address senior needs must be high on the priority list of local, state, and federal decision makers.

As the number of seniors outdistance the number of college-age students, serious planning of senior programming by four-year education institutions, community colleges, libraries, arts programs, and state outreach programs will be essential.

Many older citizens depend on the faith community for a significant part of their social lives. Some civic clubs that are dwindling in numbers because of out-migration might consider a new focus with daytime meetings, less emphasis on fundraising, and more emphasis on senior topics of interest. Libraries might consider expanding book clubs, technology instruction geared to seniors, etc. Senior centers might consider multi-agency programming by gleaning ideas from many different locations. County government should make a special effort to include senior living as a vital component of future comprehensive plans including requirements for developers. Many great ideas have been experienced by seniors moving from other locations. Use them as a knowledge base for future programming.

Social and Emotional Support Programs

The faith community has an important role in this function. The lack of inter-generational care is a current issue and even greater issue for the future. Expansion of social service programs will require additional funding to provide expanded services for the increasing at-risk senior citizens. Separation of church and state aside, local agencies dealing with senior well-being must continue to foster cooperative relationships with the faith community. Sustainability of church membership may be dependent on how the faith community designs corporate and individual senior programs to attract new senior members.

Reality

New senior citizens often must adapt to a significantly different culture than their previous homes. Rural areas operate with significantly less programs because of lower tax bases. New residents must understand the reality of less-filled county coffers to meet perceived needs. Remember this is just one man’s view. Hopefully, longtime residents and new citizens working together can continue to define and improve the Catawba Valley. A failure to plan is a plan to fail.