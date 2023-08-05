Burke County experienced the largest population drop among the four counties in the Greater Hickory area in the most recent census. And population growth is not expected in the county in the next 20 years.

Burke saw a decline of more than 3,000 people between 2010 and 2020, as the population dipped from 90,912 to 87,570 in the most recent census data.

In the next 20 years growth for Burke County is expected to be flat, not growing or declining, according to the North Carolina State Demographer’s Office.

But even with those trends, there is still a sense of optimism among some in the community.

There is some justification for that perspective. Burke County more than doubled the amount of residential permits between 2021 and 2022, according to data from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

With 423 units permitted last year, the county was within the 1%-2% growth range recommended by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts sees opportunity rather than dismay. He pointed out that only one storefront sits empty in this town of about 4,600 residents.

Watts does acknowledge the need for more housing, though Valdese has seen rapid housing growth in the last few years.

From 2021 to 2022, Valdese housing units permitted grew by 140, from just 9 permitted units to 149, according to information compiled by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

That places Valdese well above the number of housing units needed to support the 1%-2% annual growth target.

Watts said four multifamily projects are in the works in Valdese. He said he hopes the developments will draw more people into the area to enjoy the amenities that the town has to offer.

He said he wants to make sure the growth is controlled and sustainable for those living in Valdese.

Morganton, Burke County’s largest municipality, did not reach the new home targets to achieve 1% annual population growth.

The city had 24 permits issued in 2021 and 65 permits in 2022, according to data from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments. The housing units needed to reach the target for both years were 78 and 155 to reach the 1% growth.

Though the housing growth in Morganton is sluggish, Linda Knollmeyer, owner of The Olive on East Union Street in downtown Morganton, has noticed a positive change downtown in recent years.

Her business has been in its downtown location for seven years, and Knollmeyer said she is seeing more out-of-town visitors as well as her local regulars.

Knollmeyer said she asks her customers where they’re from when they visit and she’s noticed a lot of people coming in from Charlotte, South Carolina and even Asheville, which she said she found particularly interesting.

She also said the downtown has benefitted from several additions, including a new amphitheater that hosts TGIF summer concerts every Friday night. Knollmeyer said she estimates more than 1,000 people come out to the Historic Burke County Courthouse square for the TGIF event to listen to music and socialize.

Knollmeyer is a fan of what she described as a blossoming downtown area but said she hopes that the city of Morganton will keep its eclectic small-town feel.

With a median age of 43, attracting young people and building an educated, skilled workforce is a key priority for county and municipal leaders.

Those leaders are banking on the North Carolina School of Science and Math, which opened in Morganton last year. Burke County Chamber of Commerce President Tonia Stephenson said the school will help the region overcome a lack of educated and skilled workforce. Stephenson said workforce is one of the county’s challenges.

Vice Chancellor Kevin Baxter has confidence that the school will bring in more young people as well as create more jobs for people in the county and outside the county.

Baxter said the school has already employed 92 full-time employees and isn’t done hiring yet.

Baxter said he knows that once students graduate from the North Carolina School of Science and Math they will most likely go away for college, but he hopes that the region will make an impact on students’ lives.

He knows that it’s playing the long game, but his hope is that students see the opportunity to come back to the region to start businesses and have families.

Baxter said he is thankful for the community champions in not just Burke County, but other counties as well who saw the need and opportunity to have the school in Morganton and didn’t push it aside because it wasn’t in their ZIP code.

“It’s a game changer,” Baxter said. “It shines a light on the region.”

Former Morganton Mayor Mel Cohen echoed the need for an influx of skilled workers, noting that as one of the reasons Morganton focused on smaller industrial plants during his time with the city.

Cohen said during his time as mayor, Morganton and Burke County worked together to lay the groundwork for what is now an industrial park on Interstate 40 and his hope is that the education system in Burke County will bring young people back to work.

Taking advantage of the county’s natural and manmade recreational opportunities is another way local leaders are looking to attract people.

Watts said one way the town of Valdese has tried to bring more people in and also draw in younger generations is the addition of Lakeside Park. The 300-acre park has more than 8 miles of hiking and biking trails, as well as picnic tables.

Throughout the week, daily park visitors range from the 270s to the 280s, and on the weekends, 360s to 460s.

Stephenson said Burke County puts an emphasis on growing regionally while staying true to what makes Burke County so unique.

Stephenson said Burke County is unique because residents can enjoy amenities in their backyard that others would have to take a vacation to enjoy.

South Mountains State Park and Table Rock are two popular hiking destinations located in Burke County. South Mountains welcomed more than 400,000 visitors in 2020, according to an article in The (Morganton) News Herald.