Hickory leaders said they hoped to have Riverwalk completely open this summer, but the timeline has now been pushed back to fall.

The culprit, city officials said, is challenges obtaining materials for the project.

On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council approved a $69,200, 2-month extension of the city’s agreement with Gannett Fleming, a firm hired to do in inspections and other related services on the Riverwalk.

The extension was part of the council’s consent agenda and was approved without discussion.

In a memo included in the council’s agenda packet, Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said the extension was needed in part because of “unforeseen conditions in the construction of the bridge.”

Asked to elaborate on the conditions leading to the delay, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said, “With continued supply chain challenges, material procurement is driving the schedule on this project. The bridge itself is only one component of this construction project.”

She added, “With construction ongoing in this area, the public is reminded that access to the overwater Riverwalk bridge and new trailhead near U.S. 321 is currently prohibited. Please respect all posted signage, safety barricades, and fencing for the construction area.”

The Riverwalk is part of the new trail system being built throughout Hickory using funds from the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014. The N.C. Department of Transportation is also funding part of the Riverwalk.

Ridgeview walk bid over budget

The council also awarded a $6.5 million contract to Kemp Sigmon Construction Co. for the Historic Ridgeview Walk.

Like the Riverwalk, the Historic Ridgeview Walk is part of the city’s system of enhanced walkways throughout the city that includes the City Walk.

The Historic Ridgeview Walk, formerly known as the Book Walk, will run from downtown past such community landmarks as the Ridgeview Branch Library and Ridgeview Recreation Center.

It will also feature upgrades at the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 by the Walmart Neighborhood Market to improve pedestrian crossing.

In May, city council rejected a $9.6 million bid from Neill Grading & Construction Co. for the project because it was well beyond the $4.5 million budget for the project.

The eventual bid on Tuesday was also above the budget by around $2 million. Killian attributed the higher bid to the increase in construction costs and that the additional costs would be covered by funding from the N.C. Department of Transportation.