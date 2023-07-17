The Hickory City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a request from a beer distributor to have part of a road closed to allow for development.

R.H. Barringer is seeking to have a section of Southgate Corporate Parkway SW closed. The section is at the end of the dead-end road.

Southgate Corporate Parkway is located off N.C. Highway 70. The Chamber of Catawba County is located on the street.

Documents in the council’s agenda packet do not specify what type of development will be served by the new land. Last October, the Hickory City Council rezoned the Barringer property in that area to allow for a distribution center larger than 50,000 square feet.

The public utilities department noted the presence of water and sewer lines in the area and said the company would need to grant easements to the city or otherwise make arrangements for the service.

The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 76 N. Center St.

Change in meeting time

The city council is also likely to change the starting time for its meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The proposed change is listed in the council’s consent agenda, which typically passes unanimously without discussion by council members.

If approved, the change would go into effect starting with the council’s Aug. 15 meeting. Regular council meetings would still occur the first and third Tuesday of the month.