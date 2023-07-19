The Hickory City Council voted Tuesday to close part of a dead-end road to allow for development by a beer distributor.

R.H. Barringer requested the city close the section near the end of Southgate Corporate Park SW, which is located off U.S. Highway 70.

“The (company) must relay an easement to the city of Hickory for an existing sewer line or make accommodations to the adjoining property, which they’ve agreed to do,” Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said. “(The company) is also responsible for any changes to the water service to their property as they develop it.”

Last year, R.H. Barringer had the property rezoned so a distribution center at least 50,000 square-feet in size could be built there.

New city attorney

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Hickory has a new city attorney.

Timothy Swanson, 41, was sworn in as the city’s chief legal advisor at Tuesday’s meeting. Swanson succeeds John Crone, who retired from the position of city attorney after serving 28 years.

A native of Hickory and graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Swanson is an attorney at the firm of Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, the same firm where Crone works.

New meeting time

The council also voted to change their meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting with the Aug. 15 meeting.

Councilman Tony Wood addressed the change at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, saying: “That’s a matter that just makes the meetings a little bit more user-friendly for the citizens that like to attend.”