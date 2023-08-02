Hickory police officers will be patrolling the Old Lenoir Road area in August with a focus on distracted driving and speeding.

Hickory Police Department officers will emphasize the area that includes Old Lenoir Road NW and Third Avenue Drive NW from Ninth Street NW to 12th Avenue NW, the department said in a news release.

The police department reminds pedestrians to cross streets safely by utilizing crosswalks, crossing at the corner of an intersection and other designated crossing areas, obey pedestrian signal indicators and wear reflective materials when walking at night, the release said.

Motor vehicle operators are urged to look for and yield to pedestrians, particularly at crosswalks, other designated crossings and at all intersections. Drivers should look for pedestrians while turning, Hickory police said.

All motorists need to be vigilant, aware and respectful of cyclists riding on the roads. Bicycles are considered vehicles and must abide by all traffic laws. Bicycles must travel in the same direction as other traffic and observe traffic lights or stop signs, Hickory police said.

All citizens are asked to remain alert and obey all traffic laws to ensure the safety of all motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, Hickory police said.