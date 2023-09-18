Workers were out Monday installing a median on Second Street NE between 14th Avenue NE and 16th Avenue NE.

The new median is located on the stretch of road by the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Viewmont. The median is an N.C. Department of Transportation project being completed by East Construction Company LLC at a cost of $5,000, NCDOT Communications Officer Jen Thompson said.

“In a nutshell, the median helps with access management — helping with traffic flow, reducing crashes and potential vehicle conflicts,” Thompson said. She said the work would likely be completed on Monday.

Thompson added the department has no plans to add additional medians along the highway at this time.