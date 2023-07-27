The engineer who designed Hickory’s collapsed arches has been reprimanded and fined $5,000 by the state board responsible for licensing engineers.

The N.C. State Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors found that Paul Gilham “produced an inadequate design and/or calculations, failing to protect the public and knowingly associated with firm that is not licensed as required by (N.C. General Statues),” according to a notice of final decision posted online.

Gilham was referred to the board in 2022 by an engineer who reviewed the collapse of the arches and faulted Gilham for “inadequate structural design” of the arches, the document said.

The engineer who filed the complaint against Gilham was hired by Neill Grading & Construction Co., the general contractor for the arches.

The final decision order also said the board had “sufficient evidence which supports a charge of gross negligence, incompetence or misconduct.”

Gilham took part in a settlement conference and was reprimanded and ordered to pay $5,000 within a month of the July 13 order after agreeing to abide by the terms of the settlement, according to the document.

The board warned Gilham his license would be suspended if he does not meet the requirements of the order.

Gilham, Western Wood and the state board had not responded to requests for additional information on the disciplinary proceedings as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Through his role at the firm Western Wood Structures, Gilham was responsible for the design of the 40-ton wooden arches installed over the Rudy Wright Bridge and N.C. Highway 127.

The arches were put in place in 2021, with a formal unveiling of the arches taking place in December of that year. The arches, part of Hickory’s City Walk, cost $750,000.

In February 2022, two months after the City Walk celebration, the arches collapsed.

The city has since alleged negligence and contractual breaches against five defendants: Neill Grading, Western Wood Structures, Dane Construction, WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure and Gilham as an individual.

The parties initially were to complete a mediated settlement conference this month. However, the city of Hickory and the five defendants asked the court to put a hold on legal proceedings “for the purpose of completing investigations and attempting a resolution of disputes between the parties," according to court documents.

Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey granted the three-month stay on June 19.