A Hickory teacher, who also owns a used car lot, spoke in favor of the rezoning of a piece of property in Hickory.

Amy Saine, a teacher at St. Stephens High School, said she wants to relocate her used car dealership to 22nd Street NE in Hickory. Sain said she is currently leasing property at 3620 Springs Road NE. She said she would prefer to operate ABC Auto on land that she owns.

The parcel is located at 1120 22nd St. NE, less than three miles from ABC Auto's current location. The request, which was approved unanimously by the Hickory City Council, asked for the parcel to be rezoned from residential to commercial, Hickory Planning Manager Cal Overby said.

The properties to the north and west of the parcel were already zoned for commercial use as part of the commercial corridor along Springs Road. The properties to the south and east are zoned for residential use, Overby said.

Saine was the only person to speak about the rezoning request during the council meeting on Tuesday.