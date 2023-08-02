Three months after community leaders broke ground on the expansion of the Hickory Metro Convention Center, workers have poured more than 2 million pounds of concrete and are preparing to pull up the walls.

On Tuesday, convention center CEO Mandy Pitts Hildebrand updated the Hickory City Council on the progress of the expansion.

She said the project is on track to be complete within the original 18-month time frame. Hildebrand showed drone footage and time lapse videos of the project so far and said workers will begin raising the walls on the 35,000-square-foot expansion next week.

The complete project, which includes some renovations to the existing building, will cost $14 million. Hickory Construction is handling the job.

The new space is designed to accommodate sports such as basketball, volleyball and gymnastics with the idea Hickory can attract more travel sports teams to the area.

Hildebrand said the convention center has started marketing the new space and has received some interest. “(We’re) already talking to some people that have this cheer competition that really want to move a big event from another city to our city." Hildebrand said the convention center hopes to land that competition in the next two years.

Hildebrand also said the convention center is seeing strong activity in spaces that are not affected by the improvements. She said the center recently hosted a clogging competition that brought 400 competitors, and the center staff is expecting more than 700 guests for a state social services convention this week.

The convention center is owned by the City of Hickory. Its operations are funded through the occupancy tax levied on hotel rooms in Hickory and Conover, as well as revenue generated by the events.

City Manager Warren Wood said the convention center was losing about 75 parking spaces as a result of the expansion. He said the city has plans that would make up for about 65 of those spaces. He briefly alluded to other options for parking, including offsite spaces and the potential for a new parking deck.