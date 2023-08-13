The time of Hickory’s regularly scheduled council meetings will change starting Tuesday.

In July, the council voted to move the meeting time an hour earlier to 6 p.m. City officials said the change, which goes into effect starting with the Tuesday, Aug. 15, meeting, was “to improve convenience and better meet the needs of citizens and staff attending the meetings.”

Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at City Hall located at 76 N. Center Street.

The time of the meetings is not the only city council change in the works. The council’s meeting room is being upgraded with new paint, LED lighting, information technology systems, carpeting, furniture and a new backdrop image behind the council seating area.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said this is the first renovation of the room since the building was constructed in 1977. The ongoing renovations will cost around $281,800.