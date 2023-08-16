In a unanimous vote, Hickory City Council approved 11 items including a resolution for up to $12 million in bonds for improvements to Hilltop Apartments.

Hilltop Apartments is a low- to moderate-income housing complex. The Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds would be issued through the Hickory Public Housing Authority, according to the council’s meeting agenda.

In order for the bonds to meet tax-exempt status, the municipality where the project is located must approve the issuance, according to the agenda.

Hilltop Apartments, located at 183 18th St. NW, is in the city limits of both Long View and Hickory. Both municipalities have now passed their resolutions approving the issuance of the bonds, according to the agenda.

The cities of Hickory and Long View will have no financial responsibility over the bonds, according to the agenda.

The council did not discuss any of the items in the approved consent agenda during a meeting on Tuesday.

Other approved items

The purchase of four machines for Hickory’s solid waste collection was also approved. The machines will cost more than $1 million in total.

The money will come from the Residential Solid Waste Division Capital Budget, according to the agenda.

The city will purchase a 2024 Freightliner M1106 with an automated leaf collection system for $252,982, a 2024 Freightliner M2106 with a rear loader for $199,699, a 2024 Crane Carrier LET2 with a refuse body for $385,985 and a 2024 Freightliner M2106 with a hook lift unit for $164,592, according to the agenda.

The automated leaf collection truck allows for a single operator to collect leaves. The operator can collect approximately five loads of leaves per day at around 6,000 pounds per load, according to the agenda.

The rear-loading truck will be used for the collection of bulky items from the curbs in residential areas. “This particular unit allows for residential items to be collected by a non-CDL driver if needed and will provide support for normal routes as deemed necessary,” the agenda said.

The front-loading truck will be used for dumpster collection in commercial areas, according to the agenda.

The truck with a hook lift will allow for 15-yard containers to be delivered to commercial and residential areas, according to the agenda.

$33,000 loan

City leaders also OK'd a forgivable loan of $33,000 for the renovation of a vacant building located on Falling Creek Road NE.

The applicant plans to use the loan to assist in the renovation of a 105,535-square-foot building for a warehouse and light manufacturing. The applicant is investing more than $3 million into the property’s improvements and to install a sprinkler system.

The building in currently vacant and is located at 3211 Falling Creek Road NE.

“No funds will be paid until the improvements are complete and the building is occupied,” the agenda said.