Hickory Christian Academy held the grand opening for its new artificial turf soccer field Thursday with a game against Salem Baptist Christian School.

Until last year, the field was part of Neill Clark Recreation Park. Now it serves as the home of the Hickory Christian Knights.

The school purchased the property, which includes nearly seven acres of land and a recreational building, for $650,000 last year after the city went through the required upset bid process. The tax value of the property is nearly $1.5 million, according to Catawba County GIS. The city still retains ownership of the gym and other soccer fields at the park.

Tracy Robinson, the head of Hickory Christian Academy, said the field is “a tremendous blessing.” He said the school has been in talks with the city and other entities about finding a permanent home for its teams for more than a decade.

The need for additional space for athletics and academics intensified during the pandemic when the school saw its enrollment increase, Robinson said. He said the city allowed the school to use the recreational building during the pandemic. Now the building belongs to Hickory Christian.

Robinson said the school will be using that building as its high school while the school renovates an existing building to make more room for lower grades. He said their goal is to have the new high school open within six months.

Councilwoman Jill Patton said the city thought selling the portion of the park benefited both the city and the school. She said city leaders felt the park was underutilized and that the city would be able to use the new turf field under an agreement with the school.

The agreement gives the city priority use of the field for practices and tournaments. The city is also required to maintain liability insurance for the field.

Hickory Christian was required to cover the cost for the installation of the turf field, which was estimated at $1 million, according to the agreement. The school is also responsible for maintenance of the field and adjoining parking lot.

The agreement specifies the city and school will evenly split the costs of replacing the field.

Hickory Christian soccer player Brock Bridal, 17, said the field would take some getting used to because of the differences from grass fields but that the new field will help players build their skills.

“It’s been an adjustment from the grass because the ball moves a little bit quicker. You know, different things as far as dynamics, dribbling and passing and stuff.”

He added: “It’s nice to have a place to call home.”