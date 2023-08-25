Last month, North Carolina’s engineer licensing board disciplined the designer of Hickory’s fallen arches by reprimanding him and fining him $5,000.

Paul Gilham, the engineer who designed the arches which fell only months after installation in February 2022, initially faced a different penalty: a one-year suspension of his license.

This information and other details about the investigation into the arch collapse are revealed in documents from the N.C. Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors.

Here is a look at some key information from the documents:

Gilham’s punishment

In July, the N.C. Board of Examiners posted its final decision revealing the penalties against Gilham, who serves as the president and chief engineer of Oregon-based Western Wood Structures.

He was ultimately reprimanded and issued a $5,000 fine. But the documents show he originally faced more severe discipline.

A review committee of the licensing board warned Gilham in a notice in February that they found “sufficient evidence to support a charge of gross negligence, incompetence, or misconduct” and would recommend the full board sanction Gilham by suspending his license for one year.

Gilham had the option of requesting a settlement conference, which he did. Following that process, the settlement committee recommended the revised penalty of a reprimand and $5,000 fine.

Andrew Ritter, the executive director of the licensing board, said the discussions of the settlement conference are confidential. He added that the $5,000 penalty is the highest fine the board has authority to impose.

“Inappropriate and flawed”

The documents lay out the most detailed public account so far of Gilham’s perspective on the arch collapse and his response to the claims made against him.

In a letter addressed to the licensing board in July 2022, Gilham denied the specific allegations against him, which included claims he improperly factored wind loads and that he wrongly analyzed the arches separately rather than modeling them as a single structure.

At the same time, Gilham also acknowledge some fault in the design. He wrote that his own analysis found “the computer model used to design the elements and connections for the arches was inappropriate and flawed.”

Specifically, Gilham said he mistakenly included a compressed cable in the analysis which should have been removed.

“This analysis yielded results (deflections and member forces) that were significantly smaller than the result obtained from the analysis performed with the cable removed,” Gilham wrote. “This misanalysis was a contributing cause of the collapse of the decorative arches. I am currently working through counsel with representatives of the city of Hickory to remedy this failure.”

Gilham also sat for an interview with the board’s investigator where he “indicated that he probably should have said no thank you to the job but at the time he thought he could make the arch design work,” according to a summary of the interview.

In an email after that interview, the investigator questioned whether Gilham was planning to license his company, Western Wood, with the board.

“According to the board’s records, Paul’s company has never been licensed to operate in North Carolina, yet the company name was used on the plans and other document he prepared for this project,” the investigator wrote in the email.

Tom Davis, Gilham’s attorney, said Gilham was not planning to license the business with the board because it was a construction company not entitled to be licensed by the board of examiners. He added that Western Wood has been registered to do business in North Carolina.

This did not appear to be satisfactory to the licensing board, which listed Gilham’s association “with firm that is not licensed as required by (state law)” among his violations in the disciplinary order from July.

“The value of the loss is clear”

Gilham and Western Wood are among the parties facing lawsuits from the city of Hickory in connection with the collapse of the Hickory arches. Neill Grading & Construction Co., Dane Construction and WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure are the others.

In a February email to the board investigator, Gilham’s attorney Tom Davis addressed the lawsuit, saying at one point “the city has not been able to quantify the damages it allegedly suffered.”

He continued: “Part of the city's problem with their damages calculation appears to center on the fact that some of the funding/financing of the project originated with the NCDOT. The city has not been able to determine if those funds are nonrefundable grant funds or funds which are reimbursable to NCDOT.”

Asked to respond to the statement in the email, Hickory Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller said: "The value of the loss is clear. We are not sure what the defendant's attorneys are referring to in the email he references."

Elsewhere in the documents, Carl Burchette, the attorney for Hickory, said preliminary estimates suggest damages of more than $1 million. The arches themselves cost around $750,000.

"Public confidence was lost"

Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller was also among those interviewed as part of the investigation.

Miller described the fall of the arches as a shock and told investigators he did not know why the arches fell.

“He stated that the city had no idea winds of less than 35 miles per hour could bring the arches down when they were designed to withstand 100 mph winds,” according to the interview summary.

Miller also addressed the question of whether there would be any new arches in Hickory.

“He stated that the work is still under warranty but for many citizens, public confidence was lost and the city doesn’t want the arches rebuilt,” according to the interview summary.