The Hickory City Council will hold public hearings on requests for annexation and rezoning to allow for a new single-family residential development on Zion Church Road at its meeting on Tuesday.

The property consists of a little more than 30 acres and is located at 1448 Zion Church Road, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet. The land is owned by the Barbara Vellan Revocable Trust and Larry J. Guthrie Living Trust.

The owners are seeking the rezoning of the vacant land from industrial to medium density residential in order to build 121 homes, according to the documents. Home builder D.R. Horton is listed as the agent for the project on the applications for annexation and rezoning.

Developers are also planning “to utilize the Conservation Subdivision standards to preserve open space and other environmental resources.”

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall located at 76 N. Center St.