Hickory resident Andy Wells, a former state senator and current member of the state transportation board, is running for governor.

Wells, 68, joins a Republican primary field which includes Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.

Wells served one term in the N.C. House and three in the N.C. Senate. He resigned from the Senate in 2020. Shortly after his resignation, Wells was appointed to the N.C. Board of Transportation.

Wells ran for lieutenant governor in 2020, finishing second to Robinson.

In an interview Friday, Wells, who operates the real estate firm Prism Development, focused on economic issues. He said he is concerned about government and personal debt as well as shortfalls in the pension and health care funds for state retirees.

“I’m active in the private sector,” Wells said. “I see what’s going on and there are enough cracks that I’m seeing that I’m getting real concerned about our financial future and feel like I’m in a position to address that for North Carolina.”

Regarding his chances of winning the nomination, Wells said: “I’ve seen recent polling information and I think this is doable or I wouldn’t have gotten into it.”

Filing for the governor’s race will occur in December and the primary is scheduled for March 5.