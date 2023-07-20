Hickory drivers will see new traffic patterns in the Old Lenoir Road area starting Friday.

As part of City Walk Extension and the Aviation Walk, Hickory is realigning two intersections in the Old Lenoir Road area, the city said in a news release.

Drivers will see a new traffic pattern that creates an intersection which will cross Third Avenue Drive NW to connect 11th Street NW and 10th Street Boulevard NW, according to a map provided by the city.

The previous intersections of 11th Street NW and Third Avenue Drive NW, as well as 10th Street Boulevard and Third Avenue Drive NW will be permanently closed, the city said.

Construction is ongoing in the area. Drivers are asked to use caution, the city said.

City Walk and the Aviation Walk are part of a citywide series of paths known as the Hickory Trail.