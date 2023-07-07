Newton residents will have a competitive mayor’s race this fall.

Jerry Hodge, a Newton city councilman, and Jeff Allen, owner of Novel Taproom, each filed to run for mayor of Newton early Friday afternoon. They were among the first candidates to make their candidacies official on the first day of filing.

Hodge said working with others in the community to reinvigorate the city is a top priority.

“I want to reenergize our future in Newton and I want to reenergize together because I think it’s important to work as a team with council and with staff and all citizens for the benefit of Newton,” Hodge said.

Hodge said he sees overcoming workforce challenges in the city, particularly in the police and sanitation departments, as another priority.

Allen said the issue of growth was central to his platform.

“I just see so much potential in Newton and want to really spur that economic possibility,” Allen said. “We’ve got to do a better job of economic growth in Newton.”

He cited opportunities for growth in areas near N.C. Highway 16 and N.C. Highway 10 toward the Startown area.

Eddie Haupt, Newton’s incumbent mayor, had not filed for reelection as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Newton is one of the three municipalities with mayoral elections this year. Maiden and the town of Catawba are the other two.

All eight municipalities in the county — Hickory, Newton, Conover, Long View, Claremont, town of Catatwba, Maiden and Brookford — will also have elections to their city or town councils.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, several incumbents had filed to run for reelection. These included Hickory Councilman Tony Wood, Hickory Councilwoman Charlotte Williams, Conover Councilman Joie Fulbright, Conover Councilman Bruce Eckard, Maiden Councilwoman Holly Crafton-Lay, Catawba Councilman Carroll Yount and Brookford Alderwoman Sue Noblitt.

Non-incumbents who filed included Daria Jackson for Hickory City Council, Danny Lee Kiser and Fore Rembert for Maiden Town Council and James Weaver for Brookford Town Council.