Approximately half of the room where the Catawba County planning board met on Monday night was filled with residents from the Somerset of Lake Norman neighborhood. The Somerset residents were there to express their dissatisfaction with a rezoning issue.

The neighborhood is located in Terrell off of Sherrills Ford Road and backs up to land that applicant Kyle DiPretoro of dP Development plans to use for a 175-unit townhome subdivision with up to 9,600 square feet of commercial area.

DiPretoro requested the planning board accept the deferral of the process on behalf of dP Development so that he and his team could make changes to the plan.

DiPretoro's original request was to rezone 34.84 acres on N.C. Highway 150 near the intersection with Sherrills Ford Road in the Mountain Creek Township.

The parcels are currently zoned Residential with Mixed-Use Overlay and Watershed Protection Overlay. DiPretoro's request was to change the zoning to Planned Development-Conditional District within the Mixed-Use Corridor Overlay.

With large Somerset neighborhood representation in the meeting room, DiPretoro spoke about his request to defer the process.

After hearing recommendations from planning staff, DiPretoro said he wanted to make meaningful changes.

"I apologize to everybody that's here, I'm here as well to try and talk that through and make sure everyone understands that was not our intention," DiPretoro said referring to the deferral.

Planning Board Member Robert Eades addressed the meeting attendees, "In general, I believe the county, the community and the applicant are all served by having (this) as complete and accurate as possible."

Eades said it makes sense for the applicant to be able to have the time to respond.

"I understand the irritation that probably all of us share with having to come here for the meeting," Eades said.

Eades made the motion to continue the hearing of the rezoning to July 31, at 7 p.m. in the same location, and the rest of the board approved the motion.

Planning Board Chair Al King apologized to all residents who came out to voice their concerns. "We do have an obligation to be fair to everyone concerned and we're trying our very best to do that."

"I hope that I will see you all here July 31," King said.

Families in the Somerset neighborhood vowed to do just that.

Shaun Ogden said he and his wife attended the meeting on the couple's wedding anniversary because of the care they have for their neighborhood.

Larry Russell and Rita Russell were also there. The Russells helped write a letter to Planning and Parks Director Chris Timberlake representing the neighborhood.

The letter addressed the main concerns that Somerset residents share about the rezoning. The main concern is connecting a road in Somerset, Granite Street, to the townhome subdivision.

Rita Russell voiced her concerns about the safety of several children in the neighborhood who play outside if their road becomes a throughway for outside traffic.

The letter mentioned that residents spoke with the developer, who indicated a willingness to remove access to Granite Street and that the neighbors hope the county and planning board will consider the information.

Another concern addressed in the letter is the traffic on N.C. Highway 150 that residents are already frustrated with.

"We hope that staff and the board of commissioners will consider all the information above in a positive way and do everything possible to maintain the character of our neighborhood," the letter says.

Rita Russell said she thought that maybe the applicant was able to read their letter and make some changes based on the concerns residents addressed.