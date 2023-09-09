NEWTON — The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded Catawba County the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its fiscal year 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).

Catawba County Finance staff were commended for the achievement by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners during the board’s Sept. 5 meeting.

Catawba County has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 42 consecutive years. The award is presented to governmental units that prepare and publish an easily readable, understandable annual financial report covering all funds and financial transactions during the fiscal year.

According to the GFOA, “The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”

To view Catawba County’s financial reports, visit www.catawbacountync.gov and click on the Finance link under County Services.