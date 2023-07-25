Fiber optic cable manufacturer CommScope could receive up to $1.9 million in state grants for the company’s 250-job, $60.3 million expansion in Catawba County.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the incentives in a release Tuesday, saying the grant would be paid over a 12-year period and would rely on performance goals being met.

Cooper, along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, was present when CommScope CEO Chuck Treadway announced the plans for expansion in March.

Treadway said the company would produce a new lightweight cable suitable for extending broadband to rural areas. He estimated the company’s expansion could provide half-a-million homes with the service.

The new jobs would have an average annual wage of more than $57,400, according to the release. The state also projects the expansion will create more than $834 million in value for the state economy over the 12-year grant period.