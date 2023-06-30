Local city, town and county governments will be closed July 4 in observance of our nation's Independence Day.

Catawba County

Catawba County Government offices will be closed on Tuesday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the county.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed Tuesday and will reopen following their usual schedules.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill and all five solid waste convenience centers (Blackburn, Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford) will be closed and will reopen following their usual schedules.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter will be closed and will reopen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hickory

The City of Hickory's offices will be closed Tuesday and reopen Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., said communications specialist Sarah Killian.

The Solid Waste Division and its services will operate on a normal schedule.

The Hickory Public Library, Patrick Beaver main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Tuesday.

Although the Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism administrative offices and all recreation centers will be closed on Tuesday, parks are open 365 days a year.

Hickory City Council will not meet for its regularly scheduled meeting, which would fall on Independence Day. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 18 in Council Chambers at Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building.

Federal Offices

The U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Tuesday, according to the Postal Service website.

All non-essential federal government offices will be closed on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website.

More in Catawba County

Newton city offices will be closed Tuesday, the city's website says.

Newton will host its Independence Day Community Parade in downtown Newton on Saturday, at 11 a.m. for those who wish to celebrate.

The town of Catawba's Town Hall will be closed for Independence Day, said town planning board member Cindy Travis.

The city of Claremont offices will be closed Tuesday, but garbage will run on regular schedule, said City Clerk Wendy Helms.

Conover City Hall will be closed Tuesday, according to the city's website.

Long View Town offices will be closed Tuesday, the town's website says.

Maiden Town Hall will be closed Tuesday, according to the town's website.

Brookford Town Hall will be closed on Tuesday, according to a receptionist at town hall.

Burke County

Burke County offices will be closed on Tuesday. The Burke County landfill and convenience sites will be closed on Tuesday, according to the county manager's executive assistant Lance Riddle.

Morganton City Hall, city offices and recreation departments will be closed on Tuesday, said Jonelle Sigmon.

Morganton will host a fireworks show Tuesday at Freedom Park on Independence Boulevard at 9:45 p.m. The park will be closed all day for set-up and the city asks citizens to park in a safe place nearby to view the show.

The city's trash collection will run on regular schedule on Monday. Trash will not be collected Tuesday and collection will run a day behind the remainder of the week.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County offices will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday, said Public Information Officer Paige Counts.

Lenoir's City Hall as well as the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and the Mulberry Recreation Center will be closed Tuesday, according to the city's website.

The outdoor pool will be open Tuesday from 1:30-5:30 p.m. for recreational swim only and the slides will be closed.

Tuesday's garbage routes will run on Wednesday.

Alexander County

Alexander County offices will be closed Tuesday, the county's website says.

Taylorsville Town Hall will also be closed Tuesday, according to the town's website.

Iredell County

Iredell County offices will be closed Tuesday, the county's website says.

Mooresville town offices will be closed Tuesday, said Megan Suber, communications and marketing director for the town.

Mooresville trash collection will run a day behind on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Statesville city offices will be closed Tuesday and there will be no garbage collection that day, according to the city's website.

Monday's trash will be collected on the regular schedule. Tuesday and Wednesday's trash will be collected on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday's collection will run on regular schedule.

The city's leisure pool will be open for two sessions Tuesday. Session one will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and session two will run from 4-8 p.m. Each session holds a maximum of 250 patrons, first come, first served.

The splash pad at the Bentley Community Center will be open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Troutman town offices will be closed Tuesday.