The North Carolina General Assembly overrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto on the Fairness in Women's Sports Act on Wednesday. House Republicans were able to override the veto because they hold a super majority.

Cooper wrote in his veto document about House Bill 574, “We don’t need politicians inflaming their political culture wars by making broad, uninformed decisions about an extremely small number of vulnerable children. … Republican governors in other states have vetoed similar bills because they hurt their states’ reputation and economy because they are neither fair nor needed.”

The bill will prohibit transgender students who are biologically male from playing on female sports teams from middle school through college. It does not prohibit transgender males from playing sports and makes no mention of trans male students.

It will also allow student athletes to sue if they are injured by a trans student during a game. If a trans female athlete is competing, it would be in violation of state law.

The bill was propelled forward by the story of Payton McNabb, a senior volleyball player at Hiwassee Dam High School in Murphy. McNabb was injured during a match in September, when a trans athlete on the opposing team hit her in the head with a volleyball. McNabb still suffers from the effects of the concussion, according to an article from the Associated Press dated April 19.

Advocates for the transgender community say that this bill is part of a larger issue and national dialogue.

More than a sports issue

Donna Rose, a transgender activist, said there are hundreds of bills across the nation targeting the transgender community. Sports are only one facet of it, she said.

Rose is a long-time advocate for transgender rights. She is a trans woman and an athlete who competed in wrestling both before and after transitioning. Post-transition, Rose said she did everything within the rules of the sport but expected pushback. She was surprised when there was none.

“There is no justifiable reason for this (bill) other than hysteria, bigotry, lack of understanding and hate,” Rose said.

The biggest argument for passing the bill is the idea that allowing trans women to compete with and against cisgender women may be dangerous. Cisgender is the term for people who identify as the gender they were assigned at birth.

Rose said that is a flawed argument. Others have said the same. Rep. Vernetta Alston, a Durham County Democrat, is quoted in an Associated Press article criticizing the GOP because this argument amplifies only a few, isolated incidents, therefore blowing the problem out of proportion. Alston argued that athletes are injured all the time in sports, regardless of who is participating.

“They look for these emotionally laden instances, like, ‘Oh my God, a cis girl was injured because this trans person who was stronger and bigger and better than them leveraged their advantage over the real girl,’ which is really what they’re saying,” Rose said. “If we started passing legislation preventing people from doing things because there is one alleged instance of someone doing something to another, then nobody would be allowed to do anything.”

The Charlotte Observer newspaper reported in an article on July 10 that the N.C. High School Athletic Association had a gender identity policy in place for four years and approved 16 gender identity requests in that time. Of those, only two were trans girls.

MacGregor VanBeurden, a member of the Catawba County Democratic Party and local LGBTQ advocate, said one of the biggest issues he sees is legislators not having conversations with the people most affected by legislation.

“That is my biggest issue with this (bill). It is not that the question is raised, because I can understand why the question is raised … (but) the discussion doesn’t include the people that it needs to include. It’s not representative,” VanBeurden said.

VanBeurden added that: “This is not, at the end of the day, just about sports and transgender performance in sports. It’s about the growing trend in homophobic, unrepresentative, hateful legislation across the country, and I think it also exposes a very negative, hateful and shameful view of the LGBTQ community that runs very deep in society,” VanBeurden said.

VanBeurden added that, as a gay man, he feels more targeted now than he did two years ago.

Rose said of her experience that it has never been easy being a trans person, adding: “Being a trans person today is outright dangerous, depending on what city you live in, or what state you live in.” She said she has received stacks of messages over the years telling her to swallow razors.

Advocates for the bill

Allowing biological men to play on women’s sports teams is not only dangerous but essentially erodes women’s sports, according to Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican.

Sawyer sponsored a previous version of the bill. The version that passed was sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, a Henderson County Republican.

Women’s sports are near to Sawyer’s heart, she said, because she was both an athlete and a coach prior to becoming a state senator.

“I really, really regret that people think (the bill) is anti-trans,” Sawyer said. “Because it’s pro-woman. It’s not anti-trans.”

Sawyer said the main reason behind the bill is simply to protect women’s sports, and that there is no line prohibiting trans athletes from playing sports. The bill only requires trans athletes to play for the team that matches their assigned gender at birth.

“If you truly love a sport and you believe in that sport, then if you’re a guy and you want to be a girl, then show up in a dress to the football game and score the most touchdowns you can,” Sawyer said sincerely. “Be the best you can physically be, and the best player on that team, and I promise you nobody will say a darn thing to you about wanting to be a girl. … (High school students) don’t discriminate like that anymore. Maybe in my day, but now kids are pretty tolerant of everybody. This is just a construct that people are using for political gain.”

Sawyer did not directly answer whether she has trained or played with or against a trans woman. She said that she played softball for many years, and played against biological men during that time, adding: “I know the strength of a biological man when it comes to athletics, first-hand.”