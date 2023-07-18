Catawba County commissioners voted Monday to move forward in collecting payments for improvements to a private road. The vote came over the objections of residents concerned about the increase in the project cost.

Residents along River Run petitioned to take part in a program in which the county agrees to bring private roads up to N.C. Department of Transportation standards with the goal of having the NCDOT take over maintenance of the roads.

NCDOT is expected to formally accept the road in August or September, Catawba County Utilities and Engineering Director Peter Shonka told the commissioners.

The program required 75% of residents along the street to sign the petition, and the residents are responsible for paying the cost of the improvements.

The residents who spoke to the commissioners Monday evening said they initially expected to pay between $2,000 to $3,000 per household based on a total cost of between $132,000 and $198,000.

Residents said they were shocked and upset to learn the project cost was around $383,000, which meant the amount they owed would be double what they anticipated.

While a few of the eight residents who spoke at Monday’s meeting complained of the quality of the road, the recurring concern was the increase in cost.

“I honestly can’t afford that, so it is a very different estimate than what we were given originally. So, it’s very upsetting,” River Run resident Adonna Johnson said to commissioners.

Shonka said the higher cost was a result of the rising costs that have plagued construction projects in recent years.

When questioned by commissioners about the communication with residents, Shonka said he had communicated with a neighborhood representative.

“I contacted him by email, I think it was April 20, with the bid price and we went back and forth with that and talked internally and the decision was to go forward,” Shonka said. “We weren’t going to be able to get it cheaper.”

Shonka estimated the cost of the project would be $50,000 higher if bid today.

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado said the inflation of costs creates a situation in which neighbors become divided over continuing projects.

While Furtado said she did not see room for making changes with the River Run project, she said the county could look at revising the process in the future to potentially give neighborhoods an out once the final bid amount is known.

Throughout the discussion among commissioners and other officials, River Run residents spoke out from the crowd, asking questions and making comments such as “Why did you sell us out?”

Another woman in the crowd said the man Shonka spoke with had not been speaking for the community.

“That’s not right to put it on that individual,” the woman said. “That individual was talking as an individual.”

Commissioner Robert Abernethy said he did not see much choice but to move ahead with accepting the assessment since the neighborhood had asked for the improvements and the project is complete.

“It’s not right for us to put that burden on the rest of the county’s stakeholders to pave a private road,” Abernethy said, adding: “I understand these people are passionate right now, and I don’t blame them. An extra $300, $400 out of your pocket a year is stressful and you have to find a way to come up with that money and that really stinks.”

Abernethy made the motion to move forward with collecting the special assessment. The vote was unanimous, with commissioners Randy Isenhower, Barbara Beatty, Austin Allran and Cole Setzer also voting in favor.