Catawba County is considering hiring an opioid program coordinator to assist the county in spending millions of dollars in settlements from opioid companies.

The county is set to receive $24 million through 2038 as part of the settlement funds paid by companies responsible for the opioid epidemic. The county currently has $2 million of that money.

County staff is recommending the county use nearly $97,000 of that settlement money to hire an opioid program coordinator in Catawba County Public Health, with $70,000 of that money going to salary and the rest going to payroll taxes and benefits.

During a county commissioner’s subcommittee meeting Monday morning, Assistant County Manager Paul Murray explained the new employee would coordinate efforts with nonprofits and other stakeholders and formulate recommendations for how to best use the settlement funds.

He said the terms of the county’s agreement for use of the settlement funds require specified start and end dates for initiatives and projects and therefore the coordinator would be employed under an annual contract.

Murray added county commissioners may decide to contract with the coordinator for multiple years if they choose.

“Really, the length of time is up to the board of commissioners,” Murray said. “Trying to address this issue is going to mean a whole lot of trying things, seeing if they work and then if they are working, keeping doing them and if they’re not, stopping.”

Commissioner Robert Abernethy said he liked the idea of having the flexibility of the one-year contracts and wanted to ensure that the bulk of the money went to meeting needs in the county.

At the same time, he expressed some worry that the duration of the employment contract could affect the county’s ability to hire an effective coordinator.

“I have concerns,” he said. “Can you hire someone that is going to do a great job knowing that they’re only contracted through the end of the year and then one year at a time?”

County Manager Mary Furtado said the fact that the county has a longer time frame gives the county more flexibility in evaluating what initiatives are working and which are not.

“The way we think about it is, if we are not capable of solving a problem that we can see 18 years coming, you might need a new management team,” Furtado said. “That’s a pretty long time horizon for us to anticipate and to strategize around how to maintain something if it’s worth being maintained or how to truncate that so that we’re not overextended financially.”

The full board of commissioners will vote on whether to add the new position at their Aug. 7 meeting.