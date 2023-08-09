The Catawba County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to create a new opioid program coordinator position at Catawba County Public Health.

The position will be funded for this fiscal year using money from the settlements reached with companies responsible for the opioid epidemic. Catawba County has already received $2 million of the $24 million the county is currently expected to get through 2038.

The new coordinator will be tasked with working with nonprofits for strategies on how to best spend proceeds from the settlements.

Projects funded through the settlement payments must have specified start and end dates so commissioners will have new single-year or multi-year contracts if they wish to keep the position beyond this fiscal year.