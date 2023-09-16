Election Day is less than two months away for eight cities and towns in Catawba County.

Here’s a look at some key deadlines and other information voters will need to keep in mind.

When can I vote?

Absentee ballots are now available and can be requested by visiting catawbacountync.gov/county-services/elections and scrolling down to “Absentee-by-Mail Requests.” The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Oct. 31.

Early voting begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 4 at the Catawba County library branch in Newton and Highland Recreation Center in Hickory.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

When is the deadline to register?

Residents who want to vote on Election Day must be registered by 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

During early voting, residents will also have the opportunity to register when they go to vote. Voters using same-day registration will need to show a photo ID or other documentation listing their name and current address.

Will I need ID to vote?

Yes. Voters casting ballots in the election will need to show a photo ID this year. In the case of absentee ballots, a photocopy of the ID will need to be submitted along with the ballot.

Acceptable forms of ID for voting include driver’s license, non-operator ID from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, passport and military or veteran ID.

Voters who lack other forms of ID may obtain specialized voter IDs for free at county election boards and the Division of Motor Vehicles. College, university and local government IDs can also be used if they have been accepted by the N.C. State Board of Elections.

The board has given approval to IDs from the following Hickory-area schools and local governments: student IDs for Lenoir-Rhyne University, student and employee IDs for Appalachian State University, student ID for Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute and employee IDs for Caldwell County government and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

What offices are up for election this year?

All municipalities in Catawba County will have seats up for election this year. Hickory, Newton, Conover, Long View, Maiden, Claremont, the town of Catawba and Brookford will vote for seats on their respective councils.

Newton, Maiden and Catawba will also have elections for mayor this year.

The most crowded races in the county this year are in Newton, where three candidates are running for mayor and 10 candidates are running for three seats on the city council, and Maiden, where two candidates are running for mayor and nine candidates are running for four seats.