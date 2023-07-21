Filing for the upcoming municipal elections has closed with competitive races in almost every one of Catawba County’s eight cities and towns.

The races in Newton for mayor and city council have attracted the most interest by far. Three candidates are running for mayor — incumbent Eddie Haupt, business owner Jeff Allen and Councilman Jerry Hodge.

Eleven candidates have filed for the three open Newton City Council seats, including incumbents Beverly Danner and Jody Dixon and challengers Matthew Farley, Luther Ray, Royce Kincaid, Sherry Sigmon, Carmen Isenhower, David White, Jon McClure, William Powell and Tom Rowe.

Since Hodge is giving up his council seat to run for mayor, Newton is set to get at least one new city council member this year.

In Maiden, where all but one town council seat is up for election, there is also a great deal of interest.

Mayor Max Bumgarner Jr. is facing a challenge from Jack Lees. Incumbents Bob Sigmon, Holly Crafton-Lay and Beth Poovey Rudisill are seeking another term while Danny Lee Kiser, Fore Rembert and Jesse Thomas are vying to unseat them.

Maiden voters will also weigh in on who will continue to hold the seat vacated by Danny Hipps, who resigned last year. The council appointed Ronnie Williams, a former councilman who lost his seat in 2019, to fill the vacancy. Williams is running to stay in office for the remainder of the unexpired term. He faces challenges from Richard Fox and Deon Henry.

Like Maiden and Newton, the town of Catawba also has a competitive race for mayor, with incumbent Donald “Duck” Robinson facing challenger Shannon Dishman. The race for Catawba Town Council is similarly competitive, with incumbents Donnie Allen and Carroll Young seeking reelection while Amanda Drum Stewart and Cynthia Burch Evans are running for election to the council.

In Brookford, the race for town council features incumbents Sue Noblitt and Bill McGregor and non-incumbents James Weaver and Dallas McKinney.

Long View’s only contested race this year is for the Ward 1 seat. Incumbent Randall Mays is running against Genita Hill for reelection. Alderman Allen Bumgarner is running unopposed for another term while Tim Hertzel is running unopposed for the vacant council seat once held by David Elder, who died in June.

The only competitive race in Hickory this year is in Ward 3 between Councilman Danny Seaver and Daria Jackson. Since there are only two candidates in that race, Hickory will not have a primary. The other two incumbents seeking reelection in Hickory, Ward 1 Councilman Tony Wood and Ward 2 Councilwoman Charlotte Williams, are running unopposed. Councilman Anthony Freeman, who was appointed earlier this year to fill the unexpired term of Councilman David Williams, is likewise running unopposed.

Conover and Claremont are the only municipalities without any contested races this year.

Conover council members Joie Fulbright, Bruce Eckard and Jim Green are all running unopposed for reelection.

While there are no competitive races in Claremont, voters are guaranteed to add two new council members since M. Dale Sherrill is the only incumbent running for reelection. Lee Miller and Chris Reese, the two other incumbents up for election this year, chose not to file, all but ensuring Brittany Brown and Gary Sigmon seats on the council.