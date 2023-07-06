Candidates in this year’s local elections can officially file for office starting Friday.

The filing period opens at noon on Friday and will close at noon on July 21. Candidates file at the Catawba County Board of Elections office at 145 Government Drive in Newton.

All eight municipalities in Catawba County will be electing officials this year. Hickory, Conover, Newton, Claremont, Maiden, the town of Catawba, Long View and Brookford will be electing members to their town and city councils. Newton, Maiden and Catawba will also be electing mayors this year.

In addition to the regularly scheduled seats up for elections, Hickory and Maiden will have elections for seats that would not ordinarily be held this year.

This is because of vacancies created on those boards by the resignations of Hickory Councilman David Williams and Maiden Councilman Danny Hipps. The respective councils have made appointments to fill those vacancies, but the voters will get to weigh in this fall.

Filing fees are $12 for the Hickory seats and $5 for seats in other municipalities.