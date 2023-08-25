The Catawba County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to award up to $1.4 million in incentives to support the expansion of fiber optic cable maker CommScope.

These incentives will take the form of tax refunds over the course of six years.

To receive the incentives, CommScope will have to invest $60.3 million and create 250 jobs by the end of 2027, according to a memo in the board’s agenda packet. The jobs will pay an average wage of a little more than $57,300.

The company is also set to receive up to $1.9 million in state incentives over the next 12 years to support the expansion.

CommScope CEO Chuck Treadway announced plans for expansion in March. He said the centerpiece of this expansion will be a new type of lightweight cable known as HeliARC which will help expand broadband to rural areas.

Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo were present as Treadway announced plans for the expansion.

