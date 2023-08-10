PUBLIC HEARING

CATAWBA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Public notice is hereby given that the Catawba County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 21, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Catawba County Justice Center, 2nd floor Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 100 Government Drive, Newton, North Carolina, on the following items:

1. A request by Blackburn Solar, LLC to rezone four parcels totaling approximately 635 acres from R-40 Residential to R-80-CD specifically for a Utility-Scale Solar Farm. The properties are identified by Parcel Identification Numbers 361704739646, 361704615203, 361601499954, 361602782925 recognized in the Startown Small Area Plan and 321 Eco-Tech Development Plan, Jacobs Fork Township.

All interested parties are invited to attend this meeting to speak for or against the item.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

Individuals needing special assistance should contact the County Clerk at (828) 465-8990 within a reasonable time prior to the meeting. Access to the 100 Government Drive building for individuals with disabilities is at the front of the building. The elevator is located nearby. Participation in public meetings is without regard to race, ethnicity, sex, religion, age, or disability.