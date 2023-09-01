An energy company is again seeking to have property in southern Catawba County rezoned for a solar farm. The effort comes more than a year after county commissioners rejected the company's previous attempt.

Blackburn Solar is asking commissioners to consider rezoning 635 acres of land located off Hickory-Lincolnton Highway south of Blackburn Road from R-40 Residential to R-80-CD Conditional District. The company is seeking the rezoning in order to build a 325-acre solar farm at the property, according to documents in the board’s agenda packet.

The company is also once again pledging to donate 122 acres of the land to the Catawba Land Conservancy for the potential expansion of the regional trail network known as the Carolina Thread Trail.

This is the second time in two years the company made a request to rezone the property.

In April 2022, county commissioners unanimously rejected the request. They said the land was not suitable for the solar farm because the land is intended for low-density residential development. The board cited concerns about the impact on water quality and health, as well as potential noise pollution.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing prior to voting on the request.

The new plans are similar to the previous proposal but there are some changes.

The company has increased the buffers from the solar inverters from 360 feet to 450 feet at the northern border of the property and from 204 feet to 375 feet along the southern property line, according to the agenda packet.

The company is also proposing a storm water management system which will include a ditch, berm and level spreader to keep the water from flowing onto neighboring properties.

Even with the changes, the revised request was rejected by the Catawba County Planning Board. The planning board voted 4-2 to recommend the county commissioners deny the rezoning, according to the agenda packet.