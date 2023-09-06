Applause broke out as Catawba County commissioners voted to deny a rezoning for a solar energy project for the second time in two years on Tuesday.

Blackburn Solar, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, sought to have 635 acres along Hickory-Lincolnton Highway rezoned for the purpose of building a 325-acre solar field.

The project was intended to help Wells Fargo meet its renewable energy goals. A Wells Fargo representative who spoke at the meeting said the solar project would help provide more than half of the company’s yearly energy demands in North and South Carolina over the next 20 years.

The company also planned to donate around 120 acres to the Catawba Lands Conservancy.

The company applied to have the land rezoned for a similar project last year, but the commissioners denied the request, citing concerns over the appropriateness of the land use, noise and impact on water quality and health.

The company modified their plans the second time around. The changes included increasing the setbacks from the solar inverters so that they would be a minimum of 450 feet from the northern property line and 375 feet from the southern property line.

Their plans also called for a plant buffer that would obscure or totally eliminate the view of the solar field and a system to keep runoff water from running onto other properties.

The Catawba County Planning Board recommended the county commissioners reject the project by a 4-2 vote. The board found the rezoning was inconsistent with county plans which called for the land to be used for low-density housing or agriculture.

Around a dozen people spoke during the public hearing on the rezoning. Opponents included farmers who argued against the loss of farming land and residents who voiced concerns about the environmental impact and the business practices of Blackburn Solar and NextEra.

“Wells Fargo says that this would potentially cover half of their energy bills with these panels going up,” resident Scott Bachman said. “Well, my proposal is that Wells Fargo take these panels and stick them where they belong: on top of their corporate offices and bank buildings.”

Most of the residents who spoke were against the project, but a few joined in with the company’s representatives in arguing in favor of the rezoning.

Christian Moe said he supported the solar field because he preferred it to other potential land uses.

“At the end of the day, I am here because I am selfish,” Moe said. “I do not want my road to have more traffic. I do not want to smell a chicken farm. I do not want to deal with 800 homes being built like what is happening farther down Startown Road.”

Andy Wells, a former state senator who currently serves on the N.C. Board of Transportation and is running for governor, spoke in favor of the project as well.

Wells said he was there representing some of the landowners who wanted to sell their property. He argued that allowing the solar farm would help protect the neighbors against heavier industrial uses.

“Somebody is going to want that site for industrial if you don’t put something in the way of that process and the only thing stopping a billion-dollar industrial project on this site is for you to approve this project, which is a transitional project,” Wells said.

Ultimately, the rezoning was denied with all five commissioners — Randy Isenhower, Barbara Beatty, Austin Allran, Cole Setzer and Robert Abernethy — voting against it.

Abernethy said he was concerned about the impact of the project on neighboring property owners while Isenhower said he felt there had not been substantial changes from the previous submission.

Setzer said he was worried by the uncertainty of the long-term fate of the property.

“After wading through all this, there’s just still a lot of unanswered questions,” Setzer said. “There was many times that I heard the word ‘transitional,’ which to me is a temporary word which means, what happens to the property next after that?”