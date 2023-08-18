The chief of the Brookford Police Department will be co-hosting the TV show “On Patrol: Live” this weekend.

Chief William Armstrong said he received the invite earlier this week and happily accepted.

“I’m getting an opportunity to go out here and represent not only our agency but our state and how we police as a whole,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong will be hosting the show alongside Dan Abrams and Curtis Wilson in New York. The show airs on REELZChannel on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The Brookford Police Department has been featured on the show three times since February. The department’s first appearance came roughly one month after Armstrong took over as the chief at the age of 24.

Brookford police will not be one of the departments featured this weekend, Armstrong said.

“The officers’ morale has been boosted,” Armstrong said. “We get a lot of interest in our agency because of the show. It’s been wonderful for us.”

Armstrong, 25, oversees nine part-time officers. Armstrong said the show helped bring recognition to the small Catawba County town that shares a border with Hickory. Brookford had a population of 442 people in 2020.

Armstrong said he likes that the show is aimed toward showing what police officers do every day, rather than focusing primarily on action.

“(The show) really showed (us) that law enforcement is still greatly valued, greatly appreciated,” Armstrong said. “And a lot of people still love law enforcement. Seeing that has done nothing but encourage the officers and make them happy.”

Armstrong said he continues to get fan mail from across the country. He keeps the letters pinned to a corkboard in his office. Some of the letters came from as far away as California.

Not only does the support come from fans of “On Patrol: Live,” but also from people in the community.

“We’ve got people dropping by all the time,” Armstrong said. “They’re donating cookies and some people stop us and pray with us from time to time.”

Armstrong said he was hesitant to do the show at first because of the department’s size, since the show features several large police agencies. He is now thankful that he chose to participate, he said.