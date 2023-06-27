Alexander County property taxes will decrease 12 cents per $100 valuation starting July 1.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Alexander County property tax rate was 79 cents per $100 valuation. With the approval of the 2023-2024 budget, the property tax will be 67 cents per $100 valuation, the county said in a news release.

A release prepared by the county in February noted residents would see a 45-75% average increase in property tax valuations.

The revenue neutral tax rate for Alexander County is 56.5 cents per $100 valuation, the county said. The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate that would have brought in approximately the same amount of revenue as the previous year, adjusted for the revaluation of property.

The county commissioners approved the budget 4-1. Commissioners Ronnie Reese, Larry Yoder, Josh Lail, and Marty Pennell voted in favor of the budget. Commissioner Kent Herman voted against the budget, the release said.

The 2023-2024 general fund budget totals nearly $56 million. The budget includes an appropriated fund balance of $2.8 million. The budget is approximately $1.2 million more than the 2022-2023 budget, County Manager Shane Fox said according to the release.

Since Fox began his duties as county manager on June 8, numerous changes were made to the proposed budget resulting in a decrease of $964,153 in appropriated fund balance.

General fund revenues are comprised of property taxes, sales tax, restricted funds and grants, sales and services and other revenues. Property taxes account for 48% of the general fund revenues. Sales tax dollars bring in 24% of the revenues, the county said.

The total tax base for the coming fiscal year totals more than $4 billion following the recent revaluation, the county said.

The largest portion, 33%, of general fund expenditures, goes toward public safety, the county said.

According to the budget report, more than $4.6 million is allotted for the sheriff’s office; more than $950,000 is allotted for fire and emergency services; more than $1.2 million is allotted for 911 communications; and more than $5.2 million is allotted for emergency medical services.

Fire district tax rates remain unchanged in the new budget. There are no fee increases for building inspections or fire inspections.