Following N.C. Highway 127, a bridge over Lake Hickory separates Catawba County from a blossoming pocket of Alexander County.

A Dunkin’ Donuts and Little Caesars pizza restaurant are part of a plaza that houses an Exxon gas station. They are among the newest additions to the developing community of Bethlehem. Across the street, the county’s first Starbucks will soon join the list of chain restaurants and coffeehouses arriving in the rural county.

But look beyond bustling Bethlehem and at the county’s demographic trends and it is clear Alexander County faces a population problem which threatens the county’s economic future.

The 2020 Census showed Alexander County losing more than 700 people — a 3% decrease. Meanwhile, Catawba County grew by more than 6,200 people.

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments recommends local governments target growth of about 1-2% annually.

To reach 1% annual growth in Alexander County, the council of governments found that the county would need 162 housing units to be sold and produced in a year. The county fell below that threshold in recent years, permitting 106 in 2021 and 148 in 2022, according to data provided by the council of governments.

At the same time that the county’s population growth is stagnating, the people who do live in the county are growing older. The overwhelming majority of Alexander’s workforce earn their living outside the county.

These trends raise serious questions for Alexander County.

How will the county ensure it has the people needed to support existing industry or provide a basis for expanding economic opportunity?

How will the county ensure it has sufficient staff to provide quality public services like fire protection?

For the first time since 2008, Alexander County leaders are drafting a comprehensive plan aimed at answering these and other questions.

While the county’s leadership emphasizes the need, even the inevitability, of growth, opinions among Alexander County residents are more divided.

Some agree with the need to grow to create a future for the community. Others worry that too much development will threaten the aspects of life that make the county an attractive place to live.

Replacing an aging population

Alexander County Economic Development Director David Icenhour said the declining population numbers are a result of an aging population. According to Data USA, the median age of Alexander County residents was about 44 in 2020.

County Manager Shane Fox said that recently a lot of retirees are moving to the lake area from outside the county and even out of state. Icenhour added that although the retirees are bringing money into the county, the retirees often move without children, which does not help employers for existing industries.

“In 10 years, as we continue to age, it could be an issue if we don’t replace that aging population with a younger group to live in Alexander County,” he said.

The relative lack of economic opportunities has also left residents looking to other counties for jobs and services.

Only 44.7% of Alexander County residents work in the county itself, according to data in the N.C. Association of County Commissioners 2022 County Map Book.

This makes Alexander County by far the county with the lowest percentage of residents working within their home county in the four-county region including Catawba, Caldwell and Burke.

It is the only one of the counties in which more than half of the workforce leaves for work.

In 2001, the only hospital in Alexander closed its doors, leaving residents to have to travel out of the county to receive care. For someone who lives in Bethlehem, that means traveling to Hickory, and for residents of Taylorsville, the closest hospital is in Statesville, resident Carol Peterson said.

Peterson added that the lack of a hospital also means residents in the medical field have to leave the county to find work. She worked as recruiter in Hickory for pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, while her husband worked in the furniture industry. To find jobs in furniture and manufacturing, she said people look to Catawba County.

Stopping the drain to other counties is a priority for county leaders.

Icenhour said the county wants to continue to develop Alexander Industrial Park, a designated area for factories and industry, and encourage new businesses to offer competitive wages to entice people to work close to home and mitigate the commuter problem.

“The bigger picture for (furniture manufacturers) is that if we can expand our economy (and) get more people into the community by attracting different types of jobs, we attract more families, which in turn grows population and the future of work as well,” he said.

Most importantly, he said maintaining the quality of life Alexander County offers — a rural community with less traffic and more security — is a major focus.

Smart growth

Director of Planning and Development Brian Burgess said most county residents want to see growth in the community. But, he said, there is a delicate balance of investing in change and preventing communities from becoming swallowed by uncontained growth.

“Growth is inevitable,” he said. “The scale is beyond our control. The growth does come. But, we are able to make good, reflective decisions before it happens, rather than reacting to it right now.”

Community members have varied feelings on the kind of growth and change they would like to see.

Brian Hardy, the owner of H&C Boer Goat Farm in Bethlehem, said he hopes to see growth spread into other parts of the county, not just Bethlehem, so the benefits of development can hit other towns.

For the past 26 years. Hardy, 52, has served as a volunteer fireman. He said the county’s fire protection has a shortage of paid positions, relying mostly on volunteers, which has resulted in many people looking to other areas for paid work — a shortcoming he hopes the county will address in the future.

“On a day like today, if a 760-square-foot home catches on fire, you’re not going to put it out with three or four people and it be 100 degrees,” he said. “You’re going to need 20 people.”

Joel Harbinson, a longtime resident and observer of the county, said Alexander still has not reached its full potential. The new development in Bethlehem has not spilled into other areas and he said the county needs to do more to encourage growth.

“What is good for our children is good for the county,” he said. “We want them to grow up safe. We want them to grow up educated, and when they decide to work, we want them to be able to find a good job at home.”

Harbinson, 69, moved to the county at age 3, and primarily grew up in Bethlehem and Taylorsville. He resided near Lake Hickory for 30 years before making the move to Statesville two years ago to be closer to his grandchildren. Despite the move, he said his heart still resides in Bethlehem and Alexander County.

His law office, Harbinson & Brzykcy, Attorneys at Law, sits on Main Avenue in Taylorsville, where he has been practicing law for 45 years. He also served as a county commissioner from 1998-2003. During his tenure, he said his goal was “planting a SEED” in the county, focusing on safety, education and economic development.

Not everyone in the county is of the same mind as Harbinson.

For Peterson ,the development in Bethlehem is too much, and she said she does not want to see the county lose its small-town, tight-knit ways.

When Peterson moved to the county in 1985, she said Bethlehem had one grocery store and a drugstore in the main center of the community.

For a family with three young children, she said Alexander provided an affordable place to live. She said it was a plus that the county was isolated from fast-paced Catawba County. The land was beautiful and less expensive, and the school system allowed her children to stay in the same schools with the same people. She said the location immediately felt like home.

However, Peterson, now retired, said because of the amount of growth and changes in Bethlehem, she is not sure that she would pick Alexander County if she were to move again.

“We’ve lost that community feel,” she said. “They’re trying to be a city.”

After the passage of the liquor-by-the-drink referendum in 2016, Peterson said she is concerned about the amount of bars popping up in Bethlehem, from The Vault to the beer served inside the Lowes Foods. Instead of bars and restaurants, she said she wants the county to develop more family-friendly activities like a community pool and community recreation center.

“Alexander County, in my opinion, needs to say these are our people, let’s look after our people,” she said. “Let’s make it good for our people. Let’s make Alexander County so pleasant and such a great place to raise children that somebody will drive an hour to work just to be able to have their children live in this county.”

Meanwhile, Taylorsville resident and local Realtor Megan Hefner, 41, said she wants to see activities but also investment in health care and more restaurant options.

“The liquor by the drink did pass several years ago, which I think was a need,” she said. “For the simple fact they weren’t controlling anything by not passing it. It was just sending money to other surrounding counties.”

What’s next?

The topic of growth and development is a major point of concern and interest for many members of the community. On the Friends of Alexander County, NC Facebook Group, Hickory Daily Record’s request for input on the topic received 75 comments from community members.

Currently, the county has plans to enhance and increase amenities in Bethlehem Park and develop a Wittenburg Access nature trail and swim beach to create activities for young families and the elderly population. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is also working with local government representatives on a project that would widen Highway 127.

But, for Harbinson, economic development and growth is achieved by local elected officials aggressively seeking opportunities to make the town better — something he believes Alexander County is missing.

The state county commissioners map book predicts Alexander’s population will continue to decline for the next 20 years.

“I have a lot of faith in the young people coming along to maybe do it right,” he said. “So, I hope a lot of them go get a great education, come home, run for office and change things.”