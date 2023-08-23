An $8,500 trash-catching device was placed in Horseford Creek in Glenn Hilton Park last week by the City of Hickory and the Catawba Riverkeeper nonprofit as a collaborative effort to reduce litter.

The device is called a Trash Trout, said Catawba Riverkeeper’s Watershed Manager for the Northern Basin Grant Buckner. It was created by Asheville GreenWorks, Buckner said, and was deemed safe for wildlife by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The City of Hickory is contracting with the Catawba Riverkeeper group to maintain the device for $5,000 per year for three years, Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said at a city council meeting in May.

The device has two long, yellow Styrofoam arms extending to either side of the creek. The arms funnel trash floating down the river into a box in the center of the creek. The box has no top or bottom so any wildlife that stumbles into the trap can escape, Buckner said.

Heavy rainfall causes litter to wash into creeks and rivers, and much of it in Northwest Hickory flows into Horseford Creek, Miller said. The device was placed at a narrow point in the creek and is far enough out of the way that most people in the park will not encounter it, Miller said.

City of Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said there will be a sign placed near the device soon. That way, people who do encounter it know what it is.

The Catawba Riverkeeper group currently maintains four trash traps, according to a press release from the City of Hickory. There are trash traps in Mill Creek in Old Fort, Freedom Park in Charlotte, Duhart Creek in Gastonia and Steele Creek in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Buckner said the traps capture hundreds of pounds of litter with each heavy rain.

“It’s kind of a stark image to see this thing full of Styrofoam cups, plastic bags, drink bottles and diapers,” Buckner said, adding that this is the educational aspect of the devices.

“People who come down here and stumble upon this end up asking us, ‘What’s going on here?’” Buckner said. “Well, this is (where trash from the road) goes when it rains. So, connecting those dots together with people is a really big part of it, and then getting people involved in the community to get out here and do cleanups.”

After cleanups, Buckner said many people were inspired to clean their neighborhoods.

During a city council meeting in May, City Manager Warren Wood said this could be the beginning of a pilot program and that he would like to see other surrounding counties implement this as well. At the site, Miller said if this device works well, the city and the Riverkeeper organization may install another in Falling Creek.