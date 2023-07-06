After surveying Southside Cemetery, City of Hickory Councilman Anthony Freeman said city staff found land suitable for an additional 250 grave plots.

The city owns and maintains four public cemeteries, three of which are full. Southside had less than 12 plots left before the city OK’d the 250 additional slots, according to Hickory funeral directors Allen Mitchell and Dirk Thompson.

Mitchell, who owns Allen Mitchell Funeral Home, said that 250 plots will last for the next couple years under normal circumstances. In the case of a pandemic, this number may be enough for one year, he said.

Freeman said he jumped on the project as soon as he became a councilman and is grateful for the city and staff’s help in the process.

New plots will not be sold until Southside Cemetery’s original plots are sold, Mitchell said. City of Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said that due to lack of public burial space within the county, plots will continue to be sold on an as-needed basis.

Mitchell said in a previous interview that because plots are only available at-need, his funeral home has had several burials where a spouse wished to purchase the plot beside their significant other and was unable to do so.

Mitchell and Thompson first raised this concern to the city council over a year ago. The root of the issue is that Southside Cemetery is the last city-owned cemetery in Hickory with available plots. Mitchell and Thompson said that public cemetery plots are far less expensive than plots in private cemeteries.

In a previous interview, Mitchell said his concern was for the citizens of Hickory, because citizens will have to budget for far higher grave costs if public cemetery space runs out.

For clarity, there are a number of empty plots at Southside Cemetery. These plots were sold as family plots before the city began selling graves on an as-needed basis.

The city owns and maintains Oakwood, Southside, Ridgeview and Fairview cemeteries. In a previous interview, Killian said: “Publicly-owned cemeteries are subsidized by taxpayer dollars. They are extremely labor intensive to maintain. The more they expand, the more taxpayers will pay to maintain them. When they are full, the cost of maintenance does not go away. North Carolina General Statutes do not mandate local governments operate cemeteries. There are private sector cemetery options in Hickory. They are more expensive because they are for profit.”