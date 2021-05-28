Government offices to close for Memorial Day; most parks are open

Offices across the Catawba Valley will close Monday in recognition of Memorial Day.

Hickory

The city of Hickory will close its offices on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. City of Hickory offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, at 8:30 a.m., according to a city of Hickory news release.

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Monday. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will reopen at its current hours Tuesday, June 1. The Ridgeview Branch Library will reopen at its current hours Tuesday, June 1, with operations continuing to be in the neighboring Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW, according to the release.

The administrative offices, Highland Recreation Center and Brown Penn Recreation Center will also be closed on Monday. All other recreation centers continue to be closed to the public. City parks are open 365 days a year.

The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate on a normal schedule on Memorial Day, according to the release.

Newton

