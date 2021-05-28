 Skip to main content
Government offices to close for Memorial Day; most parks are open
MEMORIAL DAY

Offices across the Catawba Valley will close Monday in recognition of Memorial Day.

Only 43 percent of Americans know that Memorial Day honors service members who died while in the U.S. Armed Forces, according to a new University of Phoenix study.

Hickory

The city of Hickory will close its offices on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. City of Hickory offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, at 8:30 a.m., according to a city of Hickory news release.

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Monday. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will reopen at its current hours Tuesday, June 1. The Ridgeview Branch Library will reopen at its current hours Tuesday, June 1, with operations continuing to be in the neighboring Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW, according to the release.

The administrative offices, Highland Recreation Center and Brown Penn Recreation Center will also be closed on Monday. All other recreation centers continue to be closed to the public. City parks are open 365 days a year.

The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate on a normal schedule on Memorial Day, according to the release.

Newton

City of Newton offices will be closed Monday. Parks will remain open, and sanitation collection will run on the normal schedule.

Conover

City of Conover offices will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday Monday. All parks will remain open to the public.

Catawba County

Catawba County government offices and libraries will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, according to a county news release.

Catawba County parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open Monday. The Blackburn Municipal Sanitary Landfill will also be open. Government offices and libraries will reopen Tuesday, June 1, following their usual schedules.

Caldwell County

All Caldwell County offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, according to a county news release.

County offices will reopen for regular business Tuesday, June 1. For more information, contact Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts at pcounts@caldwellcountync.org or 828-759-7879.

