Government offices to close for Labor Day

Government offices throughout Catawba County will close Monday for Labor Day.

Here’s a look at some of the closings and schedule changes:

Catawba CountyCounty offices and libraries will close Monday. All county parks and the Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will stay open that day.

HickoryHickory city offices and libraries will be closed Monday. Parks will remain open but recreation centers will be closed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sanitation services will run on normal schedule.

NewtonNewton city offices and recreation centers will close Monday while parks will stay open that day.

Sanitation services will operate on their normal schedule.

ConoverCity offices will be closed but parks will remain open.

Sanitation services scheduled for Monday will operate on Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.