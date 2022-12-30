Government offices in Hickory region closed for New Year's Day; most parks are open

The majority of government offices in the Hickory region will be closed Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year. holiday Here are the New Year’s Day schedules for local governments in and around Hickory.

Catawba County government offices will be closed Jan. 2, the county said in a news release.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the New Year’s holiday weekend, the release said.

All Catawba County public library branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed on Jan. 2, the release said.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter is not open on Sundays or Mondays, which includes Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, the release said.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill and the Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill will be closed Jan. 2, the release said.

The county’s five solid waste convenience centers, located in Blackburn, Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford, will be closed Jan. 1, the release said.

Hickory

Hickory city government offices will be closed Jan. 2, and will reopen Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m., the city said in a news release.

Hickory’s Solid Waste Division and its services (garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collection) will continue without interruption, the release said.

The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Jan. 2, the release said.

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed Jan. 2, the release said.

Highland Recreation Center, Ridgeview Recreation Center and Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the release said.

Ceramics classes at Neill Clark Recreation Center will be suspended for the holidays. Details on the new location for the ceramics studio will be announced in 2023, the release said.

Hickory parks are open 365 days a year, the release said.

US Post Office

Federal government offices will be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website. The U.S. Postal Service office will be closed on Jan. 2, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Catawba County cities and towns

Conover city government offices will be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, according to the city’s website.

Newton city government offices and recreation centers will be closed Jan. 2. Parks will remain open. Sanitation collection will run on the usual schedule, according to Newton’s Public Information Officer Alex Frick.

Long View town government offices will be closed Jan. 2, according to the town’s website.

Maiden Town Hall will be closed Jan. 2, according to the town’s website.

Claremont city government offices will be closed Jan. 2, Claremont City Clerk Wendy Helms said via email.

Town of Catawba offices will be closed Jan. 2, according to Elizabeth Krige with the Catawba Town Hall.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County offices will be closed on Jan. 2, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, according to the city’s website.

In Lenoir, for the week of Jan. 2-6, if your garbage is normally picked up on Mondays, it will be picked up on Wednesday. All other garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. There will be no bulk collections. The recycling center on Pennton Avenue in Lenoir will be closed Jan. 2, according to the city’s website.

Alexander County

Alexander County offices will be closed Jan. 2, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed Jan. 2, according to the town’s website.

Burke County

Burke County offices will be closed Jan. 2, Burke County Deputy Clerk Lance Riddle said via email.

Burke County waste management facilities will be open Jan. 2, according to the county’s website.

Morganton City Hall and other facilities will be closed Jan. 2, according to the Morganton website.

Garbage collection for the week of Jan. 2-6, will be on a one-day delay, according to the city website. A one-day delay means if your trash is normally picked up on Monday it will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday trash will be picked up on Wednesday, Wednesday trash on Thursday and Thursday on Friday, according to the website.