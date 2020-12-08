Gov: Stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

North Carolinians are being asked to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and many businesses will have to close during those hours.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new, modified stay-at-home order on Tuesday that will go into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. as an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The order requires businesses like restaurants, retails stores, entertainment venues and personal care businesses to close by 10 p.m. every day. They cannot open before 5 a.m.
Businesses excluded from the order include child care facilities, children’s overnight camps, government operations, health care settings, transportation and workplaces in agriculture, construction and manufacturing.
The required closure time does not apply to retail businesses that sell groceries, medication, fuel or health care supplies, according to the executive order.
Events, like amateur sporting events, movies and live music must end by 10 p.m. as well.
After 10 p.m., restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries can no longer have guests eating on site. They can still offer to-go food.
The new executive order also limits the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption. Under the new order, alcohol cannot be sold after 9 p.m. or before 7 a.m.
The order states that everyone must stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except to travel for work, to get food, groceries, medical care, fuel or social services, to take care of a friend or family member, to travel in or out of state or when using shared transportation. Law enforcement are only to enforce the order against individuals in the case of willful or repeated violations, the order states.
The stay-at-home order does not apply to religious travel, travel to a collegiate or professional sporting event or first responders.
The new order also bans mass gatherings — anything over 10 people inside or 50 people outside.
The order is effective through Jan. 8.
Cooper said the action was needed to limit the spread as North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
“This is truly a matter of life and death,” he said.
The state will take further action if needed, he said.
“We will do more if our trends do not improve,” Cooper said.
Case count
Catawba County saw 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county total at 8,340 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 1,125 new cases in the past seven days.
There are 80 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.
The county saw three new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, putting the county total at 106 deaths.
Statewide, there were 4,670 new cases reported on Tuesday, putting the state total at 404,032, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 2,373 people hospitalized and 5,605 people have died.
