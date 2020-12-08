Gov: Stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The order states that everyone must stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except to travel for work, to get food, groceries, medical care, fuel or social services, to take care of a friend or family member, to travel in or out of state or when using shared transportation. Law enforcement are only to enforce the order against individuals in the case of willful or repeated violations, the order states.

The stay-at-home order does not apply to religious travel, travel to a collegiate or professional sporting event or first responders.

The new order also bans mass gatherings — anything over 10 people inside or 50 people outside.

The order is effective through Jan. 8.

Cooper said the action was needed to limit the spread as North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

“This is truly a matter of life and death,” he said.

The state will take further action if needed, he said.

“We will do more if our trends do not improve,” Cooper said.

Case count

Catawba County saw 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.