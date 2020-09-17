 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. says elementary schools can open at full capacity
0 comments
breaking top story

Gov. says elementary schools can open at full capacity

{{featured_button_text}}

Elementary schools in North Carolina are now allowed to be at full capacity if a school district chooses, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

With the COVID-19 trends going in a good direction — with case numbers going down and the positive results of coronavirus tests decreasing —elementary schools can now welcome all of their students every day for in-person learning, Cooper said. Middle and high schools still have to have decreased capacity, meaning students can only have in-person classes a few days a week.

The state chose elementary schools to open because of the importance of in-person learning at a young age, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said. The number of COVID-19 cases in young children has been decreasing, she said. Younger children also seem to be less likely to catch, transmit or be affected by the virus, Cohen said.

Everyone in elementary schools will be required to follow strict rules for social distancing and sanitation, and everyone must wear a mask.

School districts can choose to move to full capacity for elementary schools or stick with hybrid classes or all online, Cooper said.

Case counts

One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Catawba County on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest death puts the county total at 52.

The county saw 18 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,913 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. About 91 percent of the cases are considered recovered, according to public health.

There are 12 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, according to public health.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,552 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 189,576 total confirmed cases. There have been 3,180 coronavirus-related deaths reported and 894 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

18 new cases

2,913 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

52 total deaths

2,643 people recovered

Burke County

24 new cases

2,217 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

41 total deaths

1,929 people recovered

Caldwell County

9 new cases

1,587 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

26 total deaths

962 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

452 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

4 total deaths

387 people recovered

North Carolina

1,552 new cases

189,576 total cases

894 patients hospitalized

3,180 total deaths

167,257 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Wednesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert