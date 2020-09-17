Gov. says elementary schools can open at full capacity

Elementary schools in North Carolina are now allowed to be at full capacity if a school district chooses, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.
With the COVID-19 trends going in a good direction — with case numbers going down and the positive results of coronavirus tests decreasing —elementary schools can now welcome all of their students every day for in-person learning, Cooper said. Middle and high schools still have to have decreased capacity, meaning students can only have in-person classes a few days a week.
The state chose elementary schools to open because of the importance of in-person learning at a young age, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said. The number of COVID-19 cases in young children has been decreasing, she said. Younger children also seem to be less likely to catch, transmit or be affected by the virus, Cohen said.
Everyone in elementary schools will be required to follow strict rules for social distancing and sanitation, and everyone must wear a mask.
School districts can choose to move to full capacity for elementary schools or stick with hybrid classes or all online, Cooper said.
Case counts
One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Catawba County on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The latest death puts the county total at 52.
The county saw 18 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,913 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. About 91 percent of the cases are considered recovered, according to public health.
There are 12 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, according to public health.
Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,552 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There have been 189,576 total confirmed cases. There have been 3,180 coronavirus-related deaths reported and 894 people are hospitalized with the virus.
