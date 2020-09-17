Gov. says elementary schools can open at full capacity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elementary schools in North Carolina are now allowed to be at full capacity if a school district chooses, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

With the COVID-19 trends going in a good direction — with case numbers going down and the positive results of coronavirus tests decreasing —elementary schools can now welcome all of their students every day for in-person learning, Cooper said. Middle and high schools still have to have decreased capacity, meaning students can only have in-person classes a few days a week.

The state chose elementary schools to open because of the importance of in-person learning at a young age, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said. The number of COVID-19 cases in young children has been decreasing, she said. Younger children also seem to be less likely to catch, transmit or be affected by the virus, Cohen said.

Everyone in elementary schools will be required to follow strict rules for social distancing and sanitation, and everyone must wear a mask.

School districts can choose to move to full capacity for elementary schools or stick with hybrid classes or all online, Cooper said.

Case counts